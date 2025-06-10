Veteran South African broadcaster Sophie Mokoena announced plans to retire after decades at the SABC

Former EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi paid tribute to Mokoena after she shared a clip of her presenting a programme on Lesedi FM

The clip sparked widespread nostalgia in the comments, witth netizens reminiscing about their childhood, family and Mokoena's impact

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi paid tribute to Sophie Mokoena after she announced plan to retire. Image: Sophie_Mokoena/X, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shown love to veteran broadcaster Sophie Mokoena after she disclosed her intention to retire.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lauds Sophie Mokoena as she retires

International News Editor for SABC, Sophie Mokoena, sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media after announcing her plans to retire after 30 years as a journalist. In a post on her verified X account on Monday, 9 June 2025, Mokoena confirmed that she was retiring in July. She posted:

“As I am preparing for the exit, one thing that I learned in this industry is that you are as good as your last story. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you, Africa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a subsequent post, Sophie Mokoena went down memory lane and shared a clip of her presenting Makumane on Lesedi FM. She remarked on how far she had come as a broadcaster and how tough it was when she started. The post was captioned:

“Thirty years ago. Looking back. It wasn’t easy, however, failure was not an option Black African child. ✌️✌️✌️”

Former EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to the clip and highlighted how it had taken him back to when he was still in school. In his reaction, the Power Talk host also lauded Mokoena. His reaction read:

“The voice we grew up with in the Vaal, before you head to school, early morning le Mme Sophie Mokoena, Makumane a Mona le Mane 🔥 what a TALENT!”

Netizens react to old clip of Sophie Mokoena

In the comments, several netizens remarked how the clip had brought back childhood memories.

Here are some of the comments:

@tshire_thobeli shared:

“You really took me back to Evaton there😂I can still remember the sequence song ya teng.”

@sahatjotjo said:

“This made me miss my late grandfather 🥹that man loved Seyalemoya ne re tsuwa,reja, re robala ka Lesedi FM.”

@_TumiMS remarked:

“Shuuu, this sound really had me nostalgic.”

@Fedi40860670 responded:

“Eya hle, I immediately related.”

@nelsonkatleho said;

“That intro reminds me of home 🥺”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lauded Sophie Mokoena after she announced her retirement. Image: Sophie_Mokoena/X, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Ramaphosa-Trump meeting

Meanwhile, despite leaving politics, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi remains very interested in what's happening in the corridors of power.

Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump.

Ndlozi was one of many popular South Africans who shared their observation of the talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump at the Oval Office.

In May 2025, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had a heated meeting with United States President Donald Trump to address the false claims of a white genocide happening in Mzansi.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, like many people, was disappointed by the outcome of the meeting, claiming that SA was handed over on a silver platter.

Source: Briefly News