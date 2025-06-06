South African content creator and reality TV star, Mohale Motaung is currently studying to complete his BCom and BBA degrees

On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Mohale Motaung earned Mzansi's approval after he shared a selfie of himself ahead of his exams

Several netizens praised Mohale's dedication and discipline, while a few were sceptical that he was preparing for exams

South African content creator and reality TV star Mohale Motaung has shared an update on his academic journey. The former House of Zwide actor went back to school to complete his BCom and BBA degrees.

Mohale Moutang shares study pic ahead of exams

Mohale previously left social media users in awe after sharing his outstanding exam results on his official X account. On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Mohale Motaung shared a selfie of himself preparing for his upcoming exams. The post was captioned:

“Exam SZN. 📚👍🏽”

In the picture, Mohale Motaung is wearing a light blue hoodie while he poses at a study desk. On his study desk were several neatly arranged study items, including highlighters in various colours, a yellow lemon, a tablet and laptop, a Red Bull energy drink and printed notes with highlighted text.

In the comments, Mohale reassured concerned followers that he isn’t overwhelmed. The response read:

“I don’t mind it, really.”

Netizens react to Mohale Moutang's study pic

Netizens filled the comments with well-wishes for Mohale Motaung in his upcoming exams. The post also left some of his followers feeling inspired and motivated. Others expressed scepticism that Mohale was studying and claimed he had shared the post for clout.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ronewa45875 gushed:

“Mohale is such an inspiration to look up to always. All the best, brother.”

@Mandz_2 said:

“All the best, ntanga zethu.”

@CherzaKekana replied:

“Enjoy your studies, babes❤️”

@trevortrev100 asked:

“Can I come be your study partner?”

@paulamosopa1 said:

“Good luck. May all that you have read be all that they ask ❤️”

@Mnyamza79332209 suggested:

“The way things are so organised 🙄🙄🙄uvele ubone no studying here, just content!”

@Khajomaiaza praised:

“You are a great inspiration for not giving up on your education. All the best 👍 in your exams.”

@tlhonolo_ said;

“Education is so fashionable, man.🥺👌🏻”

Mohale Motaung celebrates buying his first home

Meanwhile, Mohale keeps on winning, and we're here for that.

In November 2024, Mohale Motaung became a homeowner after purchasing his first house. This marked a personal win following a challenging period after his publicised divorce from Somizi Mhlongo.

A picture of Mohale's new crib was shared on the microblogging platform, X, by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The picture showed Mohale posing in his beautiful yard.

Mohale Motaung's age stuns fans as he celebrates birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung celebrated his birthday with hot pics.

His age sparked a social media buzz as he celebrated his birthday. Several fans were shocked by his young age.

Mixed reactions included disbelief and birthday wishes, with some noting the age gap with his ex-husband, Somizi Mhlongo.

