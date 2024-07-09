Mohale Motaung's age sparked a social media buzz as he celebrated his 29th birthday, with fans shocked by his young age

Mixed reactions included disbelief and birthday wishes, with some noting the age gap with his ex-husband, Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale expressed gratitude for his life's journey in a heartfelt social media post

Mohale Motaung's actual age has caused a buzz on social media. The star shared pictures to mark his special day, but it seems Mzansi is still stuck on how old the media personality really is.

Mohale Motaung's birthday causes a buzz on social media. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mzansi discusses Mohale Motaung's actual age

Mohale Motaung has been in the showbiz industry for a few years, but fans never really bothered about his age. The star has had his fair share of scandals, including his messy divorce from Somizi Mhlongo.

Mohale recently headed to his social media page to celebrate his birthday. The star shared pictures and a lengthy caption that read:

"29 and grateful ❤️. Today, I celebrate 29 years of life, 29 years of God's grace, mercy, and favour. I'm thankful for the journey so far, the lessons learned, and the blessings received. Here's to another year of growth, love, and abundance! ☺️"

Mohale's age shocks social media users

Social media users shared mixed responses to Mohale's age. Many could not believe the former reality TV star was too young, while others wished him well on his birthday.

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"Heban only 29? Mohale wena Nna ke re o ka mo ba ma 36 bowling le bo Somizi. Happy birthday fellow ♋️"

@_mologadi_ added:

"You are so young Mohale. Ne o etsang with a 50 year old mara?"

@shenseastan wrote:

"Omg... 29? That man aged you "

@Cecilia_Mthwane added:

"Happiest Birthday Mohale, May this be the continuation of much greater things of your life. Cheers to more life, more blessings, more wins, more laughs and more more more everything!! Blessed day further."

@PeterMncobi commented:

"Happy birthday Mohale, ay though I never though you this young , bro."

@Godfrey_2011 wrote:

"So wen u were born, Somsom was already playing Sarafina, happy birthday "

