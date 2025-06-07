A young South African woman on TikTok entertained Mzansi by posing as a famous American pop star, Billie Eilish

The lady showed off her golden sense of humour in a now-viral video, which had many people cackling on social media

Her TikTok audience could not deal with her foolery and shared their thoughts in a thread of 263 comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans will never beat the allegations of being one of the most unserious countries in the world.

A Mzansi woman who played around with the Billie Eilish filter floored SA. Image: @queen.thakgatso

Source: Instagram

From our people turning their President into a mermaid using AI to naming the immigration of Afrikaners the ‘Great Tsek’.

SA woman poses as Billie Eilish online

A young South African lady, Thakgatso Magakwe, added to the list of unserious things Mzansi people do. The young woman discovered a filter of the American popstar, Billie Eilish, on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She experimented with the new effect and added a humorous twist that trended online. Magakwe sang the singer’s well-performing single, Birds Of A Feather, from Eilish’s recent album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.

She butchered the fan-favourite song in the most hilarious way and referenced the artist’s painful Grammy snub from earlier this year:

“I will never forgive the Recording Academy for not giving me Album Of The Year.”

South Africans played along with her little joke by interacting with her in the comments section and had a great time.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by lady posing as Billie Eilish

Social media users shared their thoughts on the hilarious video in the comments:

A Mzansi hun played around with the Billie Eilish filter o TikTok. Image: @queen.thakgatso

Source: Instagram

@Itumeleng Maluleka shared:

“Billie Eilish has nothing on you.”

@zubz laughed:

“Her parents are like, ‘So this is where our university money is going?’.”

@TKZ was convinced:

“Close enough, go on tour!”

@Malulu624 played in on the joke:

“Please make sure that when you come to SA, you perform Happier Than Ever and TV.”

@🥷🏽asked:

“When are you coming to SA?”

@Angel commented:

“Billie, breathe! We believe you!”

@icandy111 shared:

“I don't know what you are crying for either, but that last part ate.”

@ricky.maru said:

“I can’t even tell who is who anymore.”

@Karabo decided:

“No one can convince me that this is not the real Billie.”

@amah.mkhize🤍 wondered:

“Close enough, when is the tour in South Africa?”

@lcmabuza chuckled:

“Billie? Did you leave your voice overseas?”

@Prettymind💋 commented:

“You’re going to annoy me. This is the second time your video popped up on my fyp today. You really tried here.”

@Ola Tiana 🍯🐝 pleaded:

“Billie Eilish, please come to Nigeria.”

@🥀🤍EILISH EDITS❤️‍🩹💯 wrote:

“You deserve a Grammy and an Oscar, it’s all yours.”

3 More celebrity-related stories by Briefly News

Internet users praised a young South African woman for resembling the famous American R&B singer SZA.

Mzansi hosted a Tyla lookalike competition in honour of the Water singer, but the contestants failed to amaze the country.

A young South African lady was amazed by a Nicki Minaj fan who sounded just like the rapper on her new song.

Source: Briefly News