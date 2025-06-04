A young South African woman went viral on TikTok after trying to plug the girls with the perfect lip combo

Many compared her looks to the famous American R&B singer, SZA, and begged her to do one of her signature makeup looks

Social media users were in awe of her beautiful face and praised her in a thread of comments

People who look like celebrities often receive a lot of attention from the online community, as they remind them of their idols.

A Mzansi lady who looks like SZA made SA go wild on her TikTok video. Image: @sza

Source: Instagram

One Xhosa woman wowed everyone with her features that were likened to a famous American musician.

SA woman resembles R&B singer SZA on TikTok

A young South African Xhosa woman, Ziyanda Khala, wowed the internet with her face. Khala went viral after filming a lip combo tutorial on TikTok, which people ignored because they were distracted by her beautiful face.

Internet users praised her for resembling the famous American R&B singer SZA. They begged Khala to try out one of the artist’s signature makeup looks, and she did an incredible job.

She explained to her audience why she was applying a certain product to her face as she studied the celebrity’s makeup placements. She noticed that SZA loves a sparkly nose and a red lip, so she went for that look.

Khala has prominent African features with beautiful skin. Some people also pointed out that she resembled Kanye West’s and Kim Kardashian’s firstborn daughter, North West.

Khala took all the praises to heart. After finishing her makeup, the youngster could pass as SZA’s twin or younger sister.

Social media users were pleased with how she executed the makeup look.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises Xhosa lady who looks like SZA

Social media users shared their thoughts on the young makeup artist in the comments:

A South African SZA lookalike went viral on TikTok. Image: @sza

Source: Instagram

@.was amazed by the youngster’s face:

“You look like North West.”

@jmoney.jpg gave a detailed analysis:

“You look like SZA before she got the facial surgeries, you’re so beautiful.”

@Makaziwe_was amazed by the woman’s genes:

“Actually, both you and your sister look like SZA!”

@mathebula. p24 loved how she executed the makeup look:

“You nailed it, though, mama. I have been failing to get it.”

@uziii.m< 3 was satisfied with the makeup look:

“You actually ate up the look.”

@Ncumolwethu.H was in awe of the lady’s natural beauty:

“OMG, you’re so beautiful. You look alike even when you were just doing the makeup.”

@officialchiboutique pointed out:

“This looks so good on you, the placements are it.”

@nomzamo could not get enough of the makeup artist’s stunning work:

“I'm so obsessed with this!”

@Masego Khumalo gave the look a thumbs up:

“Nailed it, you look stunning.”

