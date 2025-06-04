A young South African lady was amazed by a Nicki Minaj fan who sounded just like the rapper on her new song

The musician went viral after the Mzansi woman complimented her in a TikTok video that reached 50.6K people

Social media users shared more information about the talented youngster in a thread of comments

A young African woman from Cameroon stunned the internet with her new rap song inspired by her idol.

A Nicki super fan went viral on TikTok after dropping a snippet of her new song.

Source: Instagram

She sounded just like the celebrated American rapper, Nicki Minaj, whom she draws major inspiration from.

African woman sounds like Nicki Minaj

The rest of the world is finally celebrating African music, with the GRAMMY Awards dedicating an entire category to the genre. A youngster from Cameroon, Dolly Berry, wowed the internet when she went viral for sounding like her idol, Nicki Minaj.

She released a well-received song where she sounded exactly like the rapper. Berry stunned many when she got Minaj’s flow and rap style in her song.

A South African lady, Geneva Green, shared her reaction to the musician’s work:

“Me thinking this is Nicki rapping only to find out it's a Barb from Africa! Impressive!”

People confirmed in the comments two weeks ago that Berry’s from Cameroon and that Nicki Minaj approved of the song. Her supporters were excited that she gained recognition and love from the internet.

See the TikTok post:

People react to musician sounding like Nicki Minaj

Social media users were excited by the young rapper and commented:

SA was amazed by a musician from Cameroon who sounded just like Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

@its_mambhy reported:

“Nicki even approved it.”

@p_hoebe.4 ordered:

“Someone tag Nicki!”

@Nduku shared:

“She’s a huge fan of Nicki. She said she spoke to Nicki's team, so maybe something is cooking.”

@Stormy_Kat. praised:

“I can imagine her collaboration with Nicki. It's going to eat. I just wish Nicki Minaj would sign her, please. She deserves it, this is talent. Whoever she is, she is fire!”

@Mentaltheboy🙃 thought:

“She can save us in the future.”

@Most beautiful 🤍 highlighted:

“She's from Cameroon.”

@Zinhle.Shezi said:

“Americans are going to be mad and say she’s a copycat, but don't stop, we’ve got you.”

@Lushloox Beauty Co.commented:

“Can someone please tell her to find her own identity? There will never be another Nicki Minaj, do you!”

@Ruja Ignatova wrote:

“Sounds like Nicki, but the lyrics, a real barb can tell that's not Nicki’s pen.”

@Mcbrownie🎭🎬 shared:

“Even the ad-libs are the same.”

@Caranisa Ramgulam footage:

“Right, I had to listen to this so many times! So uncanny! She is so damn good.”

