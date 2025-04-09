South Africans were highly entertained by a village boy who created a mini-concert for himself and his boys

The young gentleman shared his talent and love for music by turning a two-litre Twizza bottle into a musical instrument

Mzansi was impressed and hoped the video would reach some of the country’s most respected artists

A village boy went viral on TikTok after he made his friends dance to the sick beat he created using a recycled bottle.

One village boy turned a recycled Twizza bottle into a musical instrument.

Source: Getty Images

The youngster shared his admirable musical talent and caught the attention of over one million people.

Village boy creates music

One South African youngster made the country proud when he explored his musical talent. With just a stick and a recycled two-litre Twizza bottle, the village boy created a sick beat that his friends danced to.

The groovy tune sounded well-produced by an experienced DJ and was approved by South African TikTokkers. The young musician's audience showed off their sweet moves as their friend blew into the bottle and hitting it with a stick.

The beat resembled a Gqom sound that a lot of artists from Kwa-Zulu Natal are known for, such as Babes Wodumo, Tira, and Destruction Boys. Although the sound has been overshadowed by the successful era of Amapiano, the genre is still relevant to South Africans who enjoy a well-produced sound.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by talented boy

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on TikTok:

South Africans called upon famous DJs to scout a talented village boy.

Source: Getty Images

@Phumlani Mantanga pointed out:

“Maphorisa will want his masters.”

@SperoH Abhutiii✌🏻called upon a Mzansi artist:

“Dj Kharii, I trust you to fulfil the boy’s dream.”

@walker_072 commented:

“Being bored in South Africa is a choice.”

@♧The Black Fx Panther♧ said:

“An upcoming DJ Maphorisa.”

@mulaudzi_t wrote in the comments:

“Someone mention Dj Karri, this kid is talented, I’m not going to lie.”

@Sibu_Magubela said:

“There’s a producer who’s going to steal this, mark my words.”

@tamtamsithole suggested:

“He understands rhythm and song patterns, just take him to a production school.”

@mulaudzi_t mentioned a South African DJ:

“@Dj Karri please promote this young boy so that people can see his talent.”

@Thiza_9090 was impressed by the young lad:

“Pure talent.”

@Gxxdnewz💨💨 explained why an art school is needed:

“This is exactly why there should be a school for the arts for every 'normal' school in South Africa, places that actually focus on creativity.”

@Archie Stone needed producers to recognise the talent:

“Send this hit to Kabza and Thukzin.”

