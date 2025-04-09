A little boy was woken up on his first birthday in style by his aunties, who put up a grand show

In the TikTok video, the women arrived in the kid's room acting like bottle girls, which amused SA peeps

Briefly News takes a look at the positive impact of having a present aunty and how it benefits the child

A wholesome video showcasing two ladies surprising their one-year-old nephew on his birthday by acting like bottle girls, a role typically associated with nightlife and clubs, left many people on the internet entertained.

Aunties surprised their one-year-old nephew with a bottle girl-inspired birthday show, which amused SA. Image:/@_lebma

Source: TikTok

Aunties surprise 1-year-old nephew like bottle girls

The fun-filled surprise was posted by social media user @_lebma on TikTok, which has since gone viral online, showing the aunties bringing a unique and entertaining flair to the birthday celebration.

The video begins with the aunties entering the room, each dressed casually and carrying glow sticks and Purity baby food for the birthday boy. Instead of bottles of alcohol, the aunties playfully mimicked the bottle-girl routine, delivering birthday treats and cheer to the little one. Their lively and exaggerated moves brought lots of laughter and joy, creating a memorable moment however, the little one was not having it.

In the video, the one-year-old watched his aunties' fun performance, which quickly captured the hearts of viewers online. While taking to TikTok, @_lebma simply said the following:

"Oh sana, one thing about my sister and I? We will sparkle you on your birthday."

The clip spread across the internet, where many praised the aunties for their creativity and sense of humour, showing just how far family members will go to make a child’s special day unforgettable.

Watch the hilarious video of the aunties' birthday surprise for the one-year-old below:

Mzansi is amused

The online community couldn’t help but laugh as they were amused by the one-year-old's aunties' antics, cracking jokes and sharing their thoughts in the comments.

Owethu Yaya said:

"His reaction ended me. Why y'all wake up the kid? He’s not impressed."

User added:

"Why Tshiamo ale nonchalant?"

Ntandoyenkosi T Daku cracked a joke saying:

"Tshiamo’s lived this life before, he knows bottle girls."

Only.with.jamiliaaa wrote:

"Tshiamo is not impressed."

Tshiamo Gali was amused:

"Haiiibo GE August e fihla am definitely going to use this sound happy birthday mini tshiamo."

Apple User76457468 commented

"This is so cute. I can’t Tshiamo ke baller slat. He doesn’t look impressed."

Positive impact of an engaged aunty on a child

An aunt provides a unique bond that is distinct from that with parents; it combines the warmth of family with the flexibility to discover one's own individuality.

According to Stylist, another great female role model in children's lives is provided by aunts. In addition to being role models and confidantes, aunties have served as extensions of a mothers.

In their relationship with their niece or nephew, an aunt serves as a child's trusted mentor, whom the child can turn to if their parents are not present. This may manifest as mental, emotional, or physical, the Space Hope website states. The greatest method for a child to grow to their full potential is to create a safe environment and a unique bond with them.

Source: Briefly News