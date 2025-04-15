A woman in South Africa was in tears on her graduation day over the heartwarming gift her aunt gave her

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments

People in Mzansi were in awe of the wholesome interaction and expressed their admiration in the comments

A heartwarming moment captured on TikTok has left South Africans beaming with joy. Thousands took to the comments section to gush over the touching interaction, which quickly went viral.

A graduate cried over her aunt’s emotional gift in a TikTok video. Image: @kamo.m8

Source: TikTok

Woman’s heartwarming graduation gift leaves her in tears

The footage, posted by social media user @fab_phokie on April 14th, 2025, has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views. It features a sweet and sincere exchange between an aunt and her graduate niece.

In the video, the aunt is seen handing her niece, who recently graduated from the University of Limpopo, a gift. To her surprise, upon unwrapping it, she discovered a photo frame of her late mother, which left her instantly emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The two individuals' genuine connection struck a chord with many across Mzansi. The clip showed a moment filled with affection, support, and appreciation — a rare and beautiful sight on social media, leaving online users in their feelings.

Viewers flooded the comments with messages of admiration and love, with many expressing how moved they were by the emotional authenticity of the interaction.

Take a look at the video of the wholesome moment between the aunt and niece below:

SA is in awe of the sweet moment

The video gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication. Social media users praised the interaction for cutting through the usual chaos and negativity often found online. The clip not only highlighted the value of human connection but also served as a reminder of the deep empathy that still exists within local communities and families.

LadyDee said:

"Wow, that's a beautiful gift ever. She was with you Spiritually. Onale aunt Ke Motho wa bohlokoa haholo dear."

Miaphenyo26 added:

"Why are you chopping onions? Congratulations."

Jeyta gushed over the video, saying:

"Wow, that's so beautiful."

User shared:

"Not me feeling emotional. Congratulations sis."

Kate Nyiko wrote:

"Why am I chopping onions marha. I'm also going to give my niece as a gift around 2039. this is so nice and touching."

Portia Makofane replied:

"Joooooo!!!!! kea lla congratulation for the gift keep it save. Oh proud mme o ka wena."

Ronzawabogody commented:

"Congratulations, my sister, your mom is proud of you indeed."

Gorgeous stated:

"Not me being emotional... congratulations, babe."

A graduate from the University of Limpopo was in tears over her aunt’s emotional gift. Image: @kamo.m8

Source: TikTok

More sweet stories of parents and kids

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman’s emotional reaction to her best friend's heartfelt gesture melted the hearts of South Africans online.

previously reported that a young woman’s emotional reaction to her best friend's heartfelt gesture melted the hearts of South Africans online. In the video, the woman showcased how she surprised her father with a brand-new car, leaving both him and the viewers in tears.

A woman gave her mom and dad a brand new home in a fancy suburb and two impressive SUVs as the icing on a very big cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News