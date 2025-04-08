"This Is So Touching": Woman Surprises Bestie With Portrait of Late Mom in Video, SA Reacts
A young woman’s emotional reaction to her best friend's heartfelt gesture melted the hearts of South Africans online.
Friend's grand gesture leaves woman in tears
The video shared by TikTok user @kuinitanga showcases a beautiful moment when a lady surprised her friend with a thoughtful gift.
@kuinitanga expressed to her viewers how she surprised her friend with a portrait of her late mother. From the moment she opened the present, the recipient was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears, clearly overwhelmed by the love and effort put into the gesture.
The scene left viewers equally touched, as many related to the deep bond between friends who go the extra mile for each other. The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the video below:
SA is in awe of the ladies' friendship
Social media users took to the comments section to share their admiration for the touching friendship. Some praised the giver’s effort and thoughtfulness, while others expressed how rare it is to find friends who show up in such powerful and genuine ways.
Ziyanda Ziyanda said:
"If you cried after seeing this raise your hand because wow."
Zeekode-Mandy wrote:
"Does it mean we are weak. Wow, I dropped a few tears."
Ratow was touched by the heartwarming video:
"Those who cried while watching this, let's gather here."
Sikelel CJ Ngwenya shared:
"Aww, my friend, this is a lifetime gift. I will never forget this; this means so much to me. hayi andinamazwi sana, I love and appreciate you always Mamgcina wam."
Inqobile Iyazi expressed:
"It’s been a year endishiyile umama but Lena gift andikho ready for yona maybe umntu ndingamgibisela ngayo ngendlela endiba hurt ngayo xa ndibona isithombe Sakhe ndiba wrong mini yonke."
Defender433 commented:
"This is so touching...I know they say indoda ayikhali, but I just did cause I couldn't hold my tears."
RLG223520 replied:
"Guys sizelwe sonke indlela endilila ngayo yini bawo,ndinaye umama kodwa thenpain akuyo ndiyiva ndingamazi tuu.Sisonke Dadethu."
GATTUSSO. 012 added:
"May these kinds of friends locate to me."
Source: Briefly News
