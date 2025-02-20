A lady showcased how she taught her hubby to act like a gentleman while they were out in public

The video went viral online sparking massive traction on the internet and it gathered loads of views

People reacted as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter over the stunner's humorous act

One woman left South Africans buzzing after she showcased how she taught her man how to be a gentleman.

A South African lady showcased how she taught her husband to be a gentleman. Image: Minny MaShenge Mkize

Source: Facebook

Woman refuses to pull her own chair at restaurant

The video shared by the woman on Facebook with the handle Minny MaShenge Mkize sparked heated discussions online, leaving social media users divided over the expectations about how gender roles, social expectations, and modern attitudes toward hospitality intersect.

The incident, which took place at an eating establishment, quickly gained traction on Facebook, with many commenting on the woman's actions. In the video, the lady and her hubby entered a restaurant all dressed up formally.

As the gent sat but forgot to pull his woman's chair, she acted as though she did not know how to do so. A waiter quickly came to the rescue; however, the lady's husband caught the drift and stood up to pull his wife's chair.

While taking to her Facebook caption Minny MaShenge Mkize simply said the following:

"How to treat a woman with care and love Asinindondise."

The footage left online users amused and it went on to become a hit online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's antics

People in South Africa headed to the comments section to crack jokes while some applauded the hun for teaching her man how a lady should be treated.

Mzukisi Jantjies inquired:

"Why men are always treated like handicapped?"

Ndu Batswakeleng Mogola wrote:

"And a gentleman showed up ironic."

Azola Sibabaliwe Dusubana expressed:

"If I bring you food on the couch, you better move that chair for me."

Luvo Phathela was impressed by the clip adding:

"I love how you silently taught your grootman and he showed up. One love."

Vuyisile Gxoyiya was not here for the lady's antics:

"These women these days want to act like men..so why should you treat her like a woman."

Rebaone Tanyane shared:

"Women are putting us so much that we sometimes forget somethings."

Hlumisa Jozana commented:

"Selfish human being..sitting first before his wife."

