A woman couldn't help but laugh when she shared a video of herself taking her husband's phone while he was showering

The man hurried to chase his wife around the house as she joked that she would leave the premises

Many members of the online community laughed and warned the woman her snooping would end in tears

A wife thought it would be funny to take her husband's phone while he was in the bathroom. Images: @tytie / TikTok, @real.tytie / Instagram

Source: UGC

When it comes to privacy, the concept is often non-existent in a couple's relationship. A woman shared that she took her husband's phone while he was showering, leaving many social media users to laugh at and question both parties.

A chase for the cell phone

The content-creating couple @tytie, who has nearly two million followers on TikTok, uploaded a video showing a wife laughing as she ran out of a house with her husband's phone.

Clearly, the humoured woman caught her husband at a bad time. He was covered in suds and had a towel wrapped around the lower half of his body as he chased her around the house for his prized possession.

Knowing her husband couldn't leave the premises due to his compromising position, the woman taunted him, saying:

"Let me open the gate. I'm going outside. Follow me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet questions couple's relationship

While the couple is known for their comedic skits on the app, it is not known if the video was made for content purposes or if the man was genuinely concerned about his partner taking his phone.

The married couple garnered millions of views for their content creation, which usually consists of their relationship. Images: @tytie

Source: TikTok

However, many social media users took to the viral video's comment section with laughter and warned the woman that snooping through her husband's phone would have her ending up in tears.

@munukrahaj2 tried to inform the woman:

"He's trying to protect you."

@angela_makubu stated with a laugh:

"Suspect is guilty."

@mbathanana jokingly remarked:

"Where was the gate, kanti? I was so ready to help you open it."

A humoured @mpumzas._ wrote under the post:

"Red flags are there. Signs are there. You don't have to open it."

@pkay_nails shared a similar comment, writing:

"It’s no longer a red flag. It’s a red carpet."

@janellecharli shared with the app users:

"I'll never go through that phone. I know the pin but yoh, I'll lose my appetite and end up back to my birth weight."

After seeing the woman's caption, @sphemofficial told the wife in the comment section:

"Don’t say, 'Men and their phones.' Say, 'My man and his phone.'"

3 Other stories about red flags in relationships

In another article, Briefly News reported about a South African man who bashed parents who neglected their children to be in a relationship with a new partner.

reported about a South African man who bashed parents who neglected their children to be in a relationship with a new partner. Radio and media personality Anele Mdoda shared a hilarious red flag about her ex. Social media users called the man a "happiness snatcher."

A woman showed how her 'strict' boyfriend cut her nails after the length of her manicure bothered him. People worried she was in a questionable relationship.

Source: Briefly News