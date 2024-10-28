Anele Mdoda had netizens in stitches and disbelief after sharing a hilarious red flag about her ex

The radio personality said she rubbed her ex the wrong way when she'd be happy on air even though they were fighting

Many fans could relate, with many trolling Anele's ex for being a "happiness snatcher"

Anele Mdoda says her cheerfulness often upset her ex. Images: zintathu

Anele Mdoda opened up about a time her ex got mad at her for being happy.

Anele Mdoda speaks about past relationship

Anele Mdoda rarely discusses her romantic life, especially on social media, so it was a surprise when she commented on a post about toxic relationships.

The mother of one reacted to Twitter (X) user OkSoMik's post about having a partner who is intimidated or jealous of your light, and she couldn't agree more.

Anele said she once dated a man who would throw tantrums simply because she seemed cheerful on air despite them being in the middle of a fight:

"My ex used to be upset that I was happy on air when we were in a fight."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's post

Netizens were in stitches and dragged Anele's ex for being jealous:

ConieLangalanga joked:

"He wanted us to suffer from his relationship problems, too?"

Luh_Maseko asked:

"So he expected you to be grumpy whilst on air?"

Meanwhile, others could relate and shared their own horror stories:

Tlou_kgolo said:

"He dumped me and told my sister that we broke up. She said, 'She didn't tell us, and I didn't see her sad.' Boy called because my sister told him I don't have any signs of heartbreak!"

TshegoMagatikel recalled:

"My ex would be mad that I’d laugh with my friends on the phone after a fight, saying it meant I didn't care about him."

