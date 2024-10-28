Anele Mdoda Shares Hilarious Red Flag About Her Ex, Mzansi Weighs In: “Happiness Snatcher”
- Anele Mdoda had netizens in stitches and disbelief after sharing a hilarious red flag about her ex
- The radio personality said she rubbed her ex the wrong way when she'd be happy on air even though they were fighting
- Many fans could relate, with many trolling Anele's ex for being a "happiness snatcher"
Anele Mdoda opened up about a time her ex got mad at her for being happy.
Anele Mdoda speaks about past relationship
Anele Mdoda rarely discusses her romantic life, especially on social media, so it was a surprise when she commented on a post about toxic relationships.
The mother of one reacted to Twitter (X) user OkSoMik's post about having a partner who is intimidated or jealous of your light, and she couldn't agree more.
Anele said she once dated a man who would throw tantrums simply because she seemed cheerful on air despite them being in the middle of a fight:
"My ex used to be upset that I was happy on air when we were in a fight."
Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's post
Netizens were in stitches and dragged Anele's ex for being jealous:
ConieLangalanga joked:
"He wanted us to suffer from his relationship problems, too?"
Luh_Maseko asked:
"So he expected you to be grumpy whilst on air?"
Meanwhile, others could relate and shared their own horror stories:
Tlou_kgolo said:
"He dumped me and told my sister that we broke up. She said, 'She didn't tell us, and I didn't see her sad.' Boy called because my sister told him I don't have any signs of heartbreak!"
TshegoMagatikel recalled:
"My ex would be mad that I’d laugh with my friends on the phone after a fight, saying it meant I didn't care about him."
