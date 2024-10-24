Anele Mdoda recently got her hands on MacG's newly published book, Uncacelable

The purchase caught many netizens off guard, who claimed that Anele was fishing for attention

However, others praised her for supporting Mac, saying they couldn't wait to get their copies

Anele Mdoda bought a copy of MacG's book, 'Uncacelable'. Images: Instagram/ zintathu, Twitter/ MacGUnleashed

Anele Mdoda recently supported MacG and purchased a copy of his new book, Uncacelable.

Anele Mdoda supports MacG

Taking a break from firing shots at Chris Brown, Anele Mdoda had social media buzzing when she showed off her copy of MacG's newly published book.

Uncacelable was released in October 2024 and received rave reactions ahead of its release. Many fans admired Mac's resilience despite constant scrutiny over his conduct on and off the camera.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Anele shared photos of her copy, seemingly eager to feast on what MacG and Nikolaos Kirkinis came up with:

"Crack the spine."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's post

Netizens were excited and couldn't wait to get their hands on Uncancelable:

hilaryhand2 said:

"I can't wait to get mine!"

timothymaurice wrote:

"Great title. Sam Harris created a model in his revenue generation strategy called the ‘uncancellable funding model’, where he doesn’t have to rely on corporates/sponsorship/social media. Powerful concept. Look forward to MacG’s take on it."

Phemelo was impressed:

"I love this for him."

BaneoTax showed love to Anele:

"You're also uncancelable. You make us mad sometimes, but you'll always be our sweetheart, Anels."

Meanwhile, others said Anele was fishing for attention and another viral moment:

mamtungwa_ said:

"They are going to drag you for this."

GyNieo1 wrote:

"Rrraaa, the double standards."

KG_TheOnly85 claimed:

"The post has nothing to do with the book."

JistyQ dragged Anele:

"You really do like rubbish, and it explains why you're friends with Somizi."

Anele Mdoda shows off her cooking skills

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda showing off the meal she made.

The media personality shared a photo after making lunch for her dad and said the dish was her speciality.

