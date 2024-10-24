Anele Mdoda Buys MacG’s New Book ‘Uncacelable’, Mzansi Reacts: “You Really Do Like Rubbish”
- Anele Mdoda recently got her hands on MacG's newly published book, Uncacelable
- The purchase caught many netizens off guard, who claimed that Anele was fishing for attention
- However, others praised her for supporting Mac, saying they couldn't wait to get their copies
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Anele Mdoda recently supported MacG and purchased a copy of his new book, Uncacelable.
Anele Mdoda supports MacG
Taking a break from firing shots at Chris Brown, Anele Mdoda had social media buzzing when she showed off her copy of MacG's newly published book.
Uncacelable was released in October 2024 and received rave reactions ahead of its release. Many fans admired Mac's resilience despite constant scrutiny over his conduct on and off the camera.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Anele shared photos of her copy, seemingly eager to feast on what MacG and Nikolaos Kirkinis came up with:
"Crack the spine."
Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's post
Netizens were excited and couldn't wait to get their hands on Uncancelable:
hilaryhand2 said:
"I can't wait to get mine!"
timothymaurice wrote:
"Great title. Sam Harris created a model in his revenue generation strategy called the ‘uncancellable funding model’, where he doesn’t have to rely on corporates/sponsorship/social media. Powerful concept. Look forward to MacG’s take on it."
Phemelo was impressed:
"I love this for him."
BaneoTax showed love to Anele:
"You're also uncancelable. You make us mad sometimes, but you'll always be our sweetheart, Anels."
Meanwhile, others said Anele was fishing for attention and another viral moment:
mamtungwa_ said:
"They are going to drag you for this."
GyNieo1 wrote:
"Rrraaa, the double standards."
KG_TheOnly85 claimed:
"The post has nothing to do with the book."
JistyQ dragged Anele:
"You really do like rubbish, and it explains why you're friends with Somizi."
Anele Mdoda shows off her cooking skills
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda showing off the meal she made.
The media personality shared a photo after making lunch for her dad and said the dish was her speciality.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za