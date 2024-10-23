A woman shared a promo code for R22 Crocs that the brand is offering for its birthday celebration

She posted a TikTok video announcing the deal, urging followers to act fast before they were all snagged

Netizens loved the plug, while some who missed it were crying about the timing in the comments

Mzansi loves a good deal, and one TikTokker just dropped an unbelievable plug of the year!

Woman shares limited deal on Crocs

In a TikTok video uploaded to her account @jessicaberger00, she announced an incredible Crocs deal.

The beloved brand was offering pairs for just R22 as part of their birthday celebration on 23 October. Of course, there was a catch—it was for a limited amount of pairs.

"You can use my code and get yourself free shipping. Tomorrow at 8am there are going to be a 100 pairs of Crocs released for R22."

Still, that didn’t stop excited netizens from getting in on the action! She urged her followers to get moving fast before all the comfy shoes were snagged.

"Set your alarms, and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Netizens couldn’t have been more grateful, with many flocking to the comments to thank her for the heads-up.

@Andile.Radebe said:

"My chat is Crocs are supposed to be R22 normally. 😭"

@nickymahlatsi posted:

"How do I find out about this after I bought 2 pairs on Monday."

@MosetsanaWadiDumpling asked:

"Wait wait, quick one Jess, minimum spend of R800 for the R22 to apply? 🥺"

@nirvana_the_fussy_veg cried:

"Why didn't you guys wait for pay day? 😭"

@shiehaam23 stated:

"The alarm is set, I hope I get a pair. It's my birthday tomorrow too. 😁"

@ukhonadwenga commented:

"So, I can get the crocs for 22zar and still get the free delivery? 👀🤔"

@Kevaan added:

"Crocs fairy godmother for the win. 🤞"

@nellysfundi wrote:

"You are the best."

R9.99 KFC meal after applying discount code

Similarly, Briefly News reported that one babe in SA raved about her KFC meal, which she got for less, and people in Mzansi were impressed.

The stunner showed off her receipt for her KFC meal, which she purchased at a discount price. She bought an All-Star lunch box for only R9.99 after she applied a discount code that was given to her.

