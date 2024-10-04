A South African woman has TikTok buzzing after sharing a plug for amazing Polo dupe sandals

In a short video, she flaunted the chic black faux leather sandals, sending fashion lovers into a frenzy

Social media users were so impressed, they promised to grab a pair and couldn’t stop raving about the stylish find

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared visuals of Legit sandals on social media. Image: @nokuthaba7/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

A fashion lover just lit up TikTok with her latest budget-friendly fashion find: a dupe for the iconic Polo sandals.

Polo dupe shoes take over TikTok

In an 8-second clip posted to her TikTok account @nokuthaba7, she showcases a sleek pairs of black faux leather sandals that resemble the popular Polo brand.

The clip created a wave of excitement among her followers and timeline scrollers. Within a short period, the footage amassed more than 80k views likes and shares.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Ladies can’t get enough of Legit sandals

The ladies on TikTok immediately took to the comments, expressing their excitement about the stylish yet affordable sandals.

The simplicity and elegance of the black faux leather make them perfect for any occasion, and TikTok users couldn’t wait to get their hands on them.

Many were thrilled to find a trendy alternative to the more expensive Polo version.

See a few reactions below:

@PortiaSbosh posted:

"Legit is the girl that she thinks she is. 👌🏽🔥🥰"

@Melo wrote:

"I got the Gucci ones they had phezkwabo with these ones too. 🤭😭🤣"

@ZamaNtungwa mentioned:

"I need to go to Legit tomorrow. 😭"

@Luleka89 said:

"Thank you sthandwa nge plug. 🔥🥰❤️ I am going to buy them today."

@AsangaMlomo typed:

"Khohlwa i Polo."

@happytebonasoe commented:

"Polo was found shaking."

@ZamaDot added:

"Please, buy yourselves these ones because the Polo ones bandla. 🚮 I wore them 2 times ahlephuka. Still waiting for stock because bathi angwabuysele."

@jabulisile shared:

"I want these. 🔥🔥🔥"

Woman shares Woolworths Gucci dupes

Similarly, Briefly News reported that one babe saved many women in Mzansi their pennies as she flexed an impressive plug for the huns.

The stunner on the video platform, showed off the stylish yet chic Gucci dupes she found in Woolworths, which wowed many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News