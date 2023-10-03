A lady compared slip-on shoes from Miladys and Kelso, setting off a lively debate over an R40 price difference

The video showcased both pairs, highlighting their style and comfort, with Milady's shoes being the cheaper option

This revelation led to a debate among Mzansi peeps who could not understand how certain stores come up with their prices

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A fashionista shared a video of exact shoes being sold for different prices at two stores. Images:@letlhogonolo_madiga

Source: TikTok

A lady compared slip-on sandals from Miladys and Kelso, and the revelation of an R40 price difference has sparked a passionate debate among fashion-savvy viewers.

R40 price gap in sandals

Letlhogonolo Madiga shared a video of two similar pairs of slip-on sandals – one from Miladys and the other from Kelso. Both pairs appear stylish and comfortable, leaving viewers torn between the two. The real surprise comes when she discloses the prices. The Milady's pair is a wallet-friendly R40 cheaper than its Kelso counterpart.

This TikTok shoe showdown serves as a reminder that sometimes its better to shop around before you buy a item. The video has clocked over 742K views showcasing that people are really intrested in saving costs whereever possible.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's sandal debacle

People from across South Africa have been divided over the price difference. Some argue that the price difference is justfied, given the quality and brand reputation. Others believe that every penny counts, especially in today's economy.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Noxx said:

"Miladys is even cuter."

@from Ms Diale 2 Mrs Diale shared:

"Don't be surprised if you find the same same ko jet."

@Mo joked:

"At this i need to buy you data ngeke phela usebenze for free?"

@siyyyyd_i commented:

"They actually have a place where buyers from different stores/ brands purchase items in bulk for their stores. The buyers price was approximately r50."

@Leesa Chrisjan shared:

"comfort is Miladys."

@Hunadi Mashweni suggested:

"Is just that we are now buying the label my sister."

Lady compares slip-on shoes from Woolworths to Jet sparks debate

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about one savvy shopper set the internet abuzz by comparing the prices of slip-on shoes from popular retailers, Woolworths and Jet.

The surprising revelation of the R130 difference in price has ignited a debate among Mzansi consumers.

Peeps could not decide on which brand offered the better deal, and some said its more about quality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News