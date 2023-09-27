One stunning woman showed people that they could buy faux Steve Madden slides from Legit stores

The lady made a video comparing the price of shoes that she found at Legit that look similar to Steve Madden slides

Many people applauded the creator, who made a useful video for anyone looking to slay on a budget

A woman's video had people celebrating that they could rock shoes similar to Steve Maddens. The lady went to Legit and found slides which could've been mistaken for the luxury brand.

The video of the woman shopping has received more than 9 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people raving about Legit shoes.

Woman finds Steve Madden imitation at Legit

A content creator on TikTok @letlhogonolo_madiga made a video showing that Steve Madden's shoes were worth more than R1 000. Similar slides were available at Legit for a fraction of the cost, priced from R250, while the Steve Madden ones cost over R1 095.

In the video, she showed the Legit slides that looked like Steve Madden's Newbie Rhinestone slides.

South Africans love Legit find

Many people commented on the video, delighted over the Legit plug. People said they got the slides for R250, but the creator said they were recently R200.

Amanda said:

"Already have the Stevovo ones eh, ukube ngalinda (wish I had waited)."

Thandiwethandie23 wrote:

"They've always had these shoes at Legit. They keep bringing them back."

User430347500129 commented:

"Let's trend, guys. There is no way I bought Steve Madden at Mr. Price. Now I will get those."

Kgothatso Melinda agreed:

"I'm getting them ko Legit shem."

Silvia Molepo was delighted:

"Jonga, I live for your plugs."

Shopping plug delights Mzansi

Many people often go viral after helping other shoppers find bargains. One woman told netizens where they could get Revlon makeup for less.

