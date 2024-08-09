"These Are Gorgeous": SA Woman's Woolworths Gucci Dupes Leave Mzansi in Awe
- A stunner plugged South Africa with woollies Gucci dupes, and people were impressed by the shoe
- In the clip, she unveiled the item, and the video went viral on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments
- Netizens were amped, and many rushed to the comments section to gush over the hun's plug while some inquired about more info
One babe saved many women in Mzansi their pennies as she flexed quite an impressive plug for the huns.
Woman's Woolies Gucci dupes have SA going wild
The stunner named @mookho_b, on the video platform, showed off the stylish yet chic Gucci dupes she found in Woolworths, which wowed many people.
The shoes were beige and had a beautiful design. While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun simply said:
"Woolworths said, I’ve got you."
@mookho_b's video gained a considerable online attraction, gearing over 196K views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video of the Gucci dupes shoes below:
People love the woman's Gucci dupes plug
Social media users were impressed with the lady's hook-up, and they flooded the comments section, gushing over the shoes while some were ready to get their hands on the item.
Dineo Sethosa simply said:
"First thing tomorrow morning."
Mamcirha expressed:
"Their slides are super comfortable."
Siba inquired:
"Are they true to size? I wanna get them online."
Sammy Danisa shared:
"I got mine last week; they are so perfect."
Lelona M commented:
"As I go to Woolworths this afternoon. Wow, these are gorgeous."
Mom goes viral in knockoff Gucci from Marabastad, video leaves SA in stitches
Briefly News previously reported that one young lady left many people on the internet in stitches after she showcased her mother rocking knockoff Gucci.
TikTok user @shelovesloloo shared a video of her mother rocking a knockoff Gucci bag and shoes. The fake Gucci bag had the animated character Peppa Pig and the Gucci logo. The woman paired it with black pants, a beige coat, and white sneakers.
