SA Mom Goes Viral in Knockoff Gucci From Marabastad, Video Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A woman took to social media to showcase her mother wearing knockoff Gucci, which left peeps cracking up in laughter
  • The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
  • Netizens reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the lady

One young lady left many people on the internet in stitches after she showcased her mother rocking knockoff Gucci.

A TikTok video shows a mother wearing Knockoff Gucci, leaving people cracking up with laughter.
A South African mother wore a knockoff Gucci from Marabastad in a TikTok video. Image: Tim Robberts and Bloomberg.
Mom is introduced to Marabastad and gets pimped out on knockoff Gucci

TikTok user @shelovesloloo shared a video of her mother rocking a knockoff Gucci bag and shoes. The fake Gucci bag had the animated character Peppa Pig and the Gucci logo. The woman paired it with black pants, a beige coat, and white sneakers.

@shelovesloloo said in her captions that her mom was introduced to Marabastad, and ever since she found the place, she has been going wild with the different types of Gucci items. The footage amused many people in Mzansi, clocking over 127K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

People crack jokes in the comments

Online users were entertained by the woman's video, flocking to the comments to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Jack Leo said:

"Disney Gucci eh you guys are rich, rich."

Iluvdrake expressed:

"Is Gucci aware of this?"

To which the lady responded by saying:

"Yess, and we got papers, so we ain’t scared of anything, love."

Ukhanyi_n poked fun at the mom, adding:

"Gucci limited edition."

LolaGotYa expressed:

"She’s slaying, though."

Marigold Tapelo wrote:

"That bag is fire, though."

Woman pranks younger sister with Gucci knockoff gift in hilarious TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had Mzansi netizens busting with laughter after pranking her little sister with a fake Gucci gift.

A video posted on TikTok by Nompumelelo Ngwenya (@nompumelelo.ngwenya) shows the woman telling her younger sister that she bought her something special despite being rude and mean.

