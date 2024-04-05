A South African TikTok video by Nompumelelo Ngwenya shows her playfully pranking her little sister with a fake Gucci handbag

Nompumelelo builds up her sister's excitement before showcasing the raggedy purse, leaving the sister laughing despite the disappointment

The video resonated with Mzansi viewers who shared their amusement in the comments

A young girl received a raggedy fake Gucci purse from her sister. Image: @nompumelelo.ngwenya

Source: TikTok

A woman had Mzansi netizens busting with laughter after pranking her little sister with a fake Gucci gift.

Woman surprises sister with unexpected gift

A video posted on TikTok by Nompumelelo Ngwenya (@nompumelelo.ngwenya) shows the woman telling her younger sister that she bought her something special even though she is rude and mean to her at times.

Nompumelelo can be heard telling her young sister that she loves her and keeps her in mind when she is out.

Before revealing the gift, Nompumelelo hints that her sister has wanted it for a long time and has finally bought it for her.

Nompumelelo gets her sister to undo her blindfold and hands her a raggedy-looking handbag which mimics the popular Gucci design. The defeated sister couldn't help but burst into laughter.

"I just bought my baby sister a bag from Gucci," Nompumelelo jokingly captioned the post.

Gucci prank amuses SA

The video was met with an outpour of humour and witty commentary from netizens amused by Nompumelelo's prank.

_thabiledlamini_ replied:

"Niyafunwa naleso skhwama E police station ."

MaThuLeBoNa❤️ said:

"We oe angsayijabuleli kanje ingane kodwa uthe mawuskhipha ngathi haibo mese uthi ungasibuki kakhulungathi weJesuuuu ngzotrendaaaaaangaze ngahleka."

Ndileh83 replied:

"Sengikuthembe kangaka."

SkosanaNokulunga90 said:

"Ungayi bheki iskhathi eside."

snenhlahlapamela replied:

"Aybo ngeke nkosi yami tears of joy."

nkosazana_Yesizwe said:

"Kodwa akumele usibuke iskhathi eside."

WeMaZungu responded:

"Kuvele kwa qhamuka okotini bezilengela nje... kwavele kwakuningi."

