A Twitter user has social media buzzing after highlighting one local businessman launched his incredible watch brand

The warches are fully battery operated and are locally produced

Mzansi took to the comments section celebrating the young, black leader who is doing the absolute most in the world of entrepreneurship

A local man has social media users talking after sharing his innovative watch brand with South Africa. The locally manufactured products require no batteries and are the brainchild of Pietermaritzburg based entrepreneur, Zamani Bhengu.

Zamani Bhengu has launched his own locally produced watch brand. SA was super inspired by the young entrepreneur. Images: @pekzar87/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @pekzar87 shared Bhengu's inspiring story.

"My name is Zamani Bhengu I'm from Pietermaritzburg I just launched my watch brand AmaBhengu, a mechanical watch that uses no batteries at all," he captioned the post in part.

The Twitter user also shared a pic of Bhegu looking super proud while holding his new product. The watches come in a sleek brown casing and feature stunning gold accents.

Mzansi headed to the comments section and many shared their support for the thriving young businessman. Some curious people wondered how the imepieces function without batteries.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@godman_samm said:

"Congratulations. I'm eager to know. If it doesn't use batteries, what's the source of power?"

@Thembisile_Q said:

"Wow, I love this. All the best bhuti wam you're doing an amazing job. The watches are beautiful."

@john_emjay said:

"Very good and good luck on your journey but unfortunately I can't buy something I can't even pronounce. Hopefully Zulu and those who can pronounce the brand will support this venture, and please don't use "support black business" tag, let the quality of your product speak."

@sdArkd90 said:

"Pulse or hand movement. Energy is stored in some mainspring in the watch."

@PulengMoshifa said:

"This is beautiful but do you have ladies watches too?"

@MrKwezi said:

"Looks elegant and very worth wearing with a dignified suit...now to place an order."

@20ArtisticMinds said:

"We must start supporting Black South African businesses. God bless you!!!"

Yandisa Zulu explains the idea and ambition behind the Zulu kettle brand

In more business-related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are still wowed by a unique kettle designed with a Zulu logo. The company owner has now explained the idea behind the brand. In a lengthy Facebook post, Yandisa Zulu says he wanted people to know the brand is locally produced.

The young guy says he wanted customers from as far as Doha or Asia to know their unique brand of appliance is proudly African and South African. At the same time, he states that he wants to inspire the youth in Limpopo or in the Eastern Cape, saying that any dream is possible to realise.

The post reads:

“So I don’t normally take pictures but because I was in an interview for a newspaper I had to take a few snaps so nje please ignore the quality. Anyway I want to address something very important about our company and its name. Zuluish is a combination of 2 words,I will address the latter then deal with the former.

“ISH-is from a word, Wish derivative of the word Dream. It’s always been a dream of mine to get into the industry with a long term vision&dream to be able to have full production done in South Africa, a dream of a mere Zulu child from Africa in South Africa descending from KwaZulu-Natal.”

@Mzukulwana kaNodeliziyalo said:

“This shouldn't even be about ordering from Zulu and being another tribe, it should be primarily and purely supporting our own, after all, we are Ngoni people from the same lineage, well done boy, I wish you everything of e best on your business journey.”

@Solomon Mkosana said:

“Order placed, I am Xhosa and in full support of the Zuluish Brand. Proudly African!!!”

@Butshabethu Kamande said:

“Am so happy becacse I didn't know what to buy for my mom's birthday now nantsi ketile kakade leyasendlin funeke uyibambe ideu ibile.”

@Phumlani Sibiya said:

“Just like international companies supported our very mam Esther Mahlangu with her Ndebele branded products I also wish the same for and other hustling young South Africans. Mayibuyeee.”

@Scelo Mnyamande said:

“I'm not sure if you are aware but you are receiving so much backlash on Twitter for the Zulu part in your brand name. In fact you're trending. I don't understand though why it wasn't the same for AmaXhosa brand.”

@Zenzi Cebi said:

“I would definitely support anything from a black child as long as I can afford it, your kettles are affordable to some of us, may you continue to grow and achieve your dream.”

Source: Briefly.co.za