Yandisa Zulu Explains the Idea and Ambition Behind the Zulu Kettle Brand

A young South African businessman, Yandisa Zulu, has come out to explain the idea and motive behind naming his appliance brand Zuluish

Zulu says he wanted something unique and proudly South African as his kettle brand is making waves on many social media platforms

The Eastern Cape-born entrepreneur hopes to inspire many youths in Mzansi and says his dream is to become a global household name

As South Africans are still wowed by a unique kettle designed with a Zulu logo, the company owner has now explained the idea behind the brand. In a lengthy Facebook post, Yandisa Zulu says he wanted people to know the brand is locally produced.

The young guy says he wanted customers from as far as Doha or Asia to know their unique brand of appliance is proudly African and South African. At the same time, he states that he wants to inspire the youth in Limpopo or in the Eastern Cape, saying that any dream is possible to realise.

Yandisa Zulu is celebrated for launching his own kettle brand. Image: @ZuluishAppliances&Automation/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

“So I don’t normally take pictures but because I was in an interview for a newspaper I had to take a few snaps so nje please ignore the quality. Anyway I want to address something very important about our company and its name. Zuluish is a combination of 2 words,I will address the latter then deal with the former.

“ISH-is from a word, Wish derivative of the word Dream. It’s always been a dream of mine to get into the industry with a long term vision&dream to be able to have full production done in South Africa, a dream of a mere Zulu child from Africa in South Africa descending from KwaZulu-Natal.”

@Mzukulwana kaNodeliziyalo said:

“This shouldn't even be about ordering from Zulu and being another tribe, it should be primarily and purely supporting our own, after all, we are Ngoni people from the same lineage, well done boy, I wish you everything of e best on your business journey.”

@Solomon Mkosana said:

“Order placed, I am Xhosa and in full support of the Zuluish Brand. Proudly African!!!”

@Butshabethu Kamande said:

“Am so happy becacse I didn't know what to buy for my mom's birthday now nantsi ketile kakade leyasendlin funeke uyibambe ideu ibile.”

@Phumlani Sibiya said:

“Just like international companies supported our very mam Esther Mahlangu with her Ndebele branded products I also wish the same for and other hustling young South Africans. Mayibuyeee.”

@Scelo Mnyamande said:

“I'm not sure if you are aware but you are receiving so much backlash on Twitter for the Zulu part in your brand name. In fact you're trending. I don't understand though why it wasn't the same for AmaXhosa brand.”

@Zenzi Cebi said:

“I would definitely support anything from a black child as long as I can afford it, your kettles are affordable to some of us, may you continue to grow and achieve your dream.”

