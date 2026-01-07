KWAZULU-NATAL – The National Freedom Party (NFP) is withdrawing from the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) with immediate effect.

The NFP has withdrawn from the KZN Government of Provincial Unity and ordered Mbalu Shinga to resign as MEC. Image: City Press/ @Awake1234Awake (X)

Source: Getty Images

The NFP was part of the GPU and was aligned with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party’s only Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Mbali Shinga, holds the position of Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Social Development as a result of the coalition, but the party wants her to resign as well.

NFP withdraws from KZN GPU

In an official correspondence addressed to Shinga, the party’s Acting Secretary General, Sunset Bheki Xaba, confirmed that the party would withdraw from the GPU with immediate effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The decision was made at a National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting on 5 January 2026. According to the statement, the NEC also determined that Shinga’s deployment as an MEC could no longer be sustained.

“Accordingly, you are hereby instructed to tender your resignation from the position of MEC for Social Development in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government by 8 January 2026 at 9 am,” the statement read.

Source: Briefly News