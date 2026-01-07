Global site navigation

NFP Withdraws From KZN Government of Provincial Unity, Orders Mbali Shinga to Resign From MEC Post
South Africa

NFP Withdraws From KZN Government of Provincial Unity, Orders Mbali Shinga to Resign From MEC Post

by  Byron Pillay
1 min read

KWAZULU-NATAL – The National Freedom Party (NFP) is withdrawing from the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) with immediate effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

The NFP has withdrawn from the KZN Government of Provincial Unity
The NFP has withdrawn from the KZN Government of Provincial Unity and ordered Mbalu Shinga to resign as MEC. Image: City Press/ @Awake1234Awake (X)
Source: Getty Images

The NFP was part of the GPU and was aligned with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party’s only Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Mbali Shinga, holds the position of Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Social Development as a result of the coalition, but the party wants her to resign as well.

NFP withdraws from KZN GPU

In an official correspondence addressed to Shinga, the party’s Acting Secretary General, Sunset Bheki Xaba, confirmed that the party would withdraw from the GPU with immediate effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The decision was made at a National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting on 5 January 2026. According to the statement, the NEC also determined that Shinga’s deployment as an MEC could no longer be sustained.

Read also

Advocate Andy Mothibi's appointment as NDPP sparks varying reactions from MK Party, DA and EFF

“Accordingly, you are hereby instructed to tender your resignation from the position of MEC for Social Development in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government by 8 January 2026 at 9 am,” the statement read.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
DA - Democratic AllianceANC - African National CongressKZN - KwaZulu-NatalIFP - Inkatha Freedom Party
Hot:
Kurt perez Damian hurley Thomas mlambo Ashley morrill Dj speedsta