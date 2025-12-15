The National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Mbali Shinga is seen as a decisive vote in the Motion of No Confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli

The Member of the Executive Council for Social Development in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature indicated who she would support

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party brought forward the motion and has the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Mbali Shinga indicated that she would not support a motion against Premier Thami Ntuli, which goes against her party's stance. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/ @Misah_Mdiza (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Mbali Shinga has indicated that she will not support a Motion of No Confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli.

Shinga, who is the Member of the Executive Council for Social Development in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, is seen as having a decisive vote in the upcoming motion.

The motion was brought forward by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and is being debated in the legislature today, 15 December 2025.

Shinga’s comments go against her party’s stance

While Shinga was adamant that she would not support the motion before the actual vote, her comments have gone against the party’s stance. The NFP, led by Ivan Barnes, instructed Shinga to vote with the MK Party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The MK Party and EFF have 39 votes between them and need 41 take control of the legislature.

If the NFP voted with them, it would mean there would be 40 votes for Ntuli and 40 against him. The deciding vote would go to the speaker, who is a member of the African National Congress (ANC). The MK Party are pushing for a secret ballot, confident that they would get others to support the motion that way.

