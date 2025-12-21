Eight Arrested in R825,000 UIF Office Theft, COSATU Welcomes Move

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has welcomed the arrest of eight suspects by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)

Eight people were arrested in connection with the theft of R825,000.

COSATU welcomed the arrest of eight individuals by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in connection with the theft of R825,000 from the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) regional office in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Eight individuals arrested in Limpopo

The federation said the arrests strengthen efforts by the UIF and law enforcement agencies to track payments to workers and businesses, ensuring that public funds are properly accounted for.

Matthew Parks, COSATU’s Parliamentary Coordinator, stated that the federation views the development as an important step in the government’s broader campaign to combat corruption, an initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He added that the DPCI’s involvement underscores the seriousness of systemic problems within the UIF.

Parks further noted that the intervention confirmed COSATU’s long-standing concerns about outdated systems within the UIF, which, in the federation’s view, had allowed corruption to spread in an institution designed to provide essential support to workers.

These arrests strengthen the ongoing efforts by the UIF and law enforcement agencies to track payments.

