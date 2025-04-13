The South African Police Service uncovered three clandestine drug laboratories in Standerton, Mpumalanga

The busts happened on 4 April and 7 April 2025 respectively as the result of a multi-disciplinary team

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu applauded the police for their work and noted that the police conducted similar busts n the past

Senzo Mchunu applauded SAPS for uncovering drug labs. Images: South African Police Service

STANDERTON, MPUMALANGA — The South African Police Service uncovered several drug laboratories in Standerton, Mpumalanga on 4 and 7 April 2025 and found drugs and equipment to the value of over R50 million. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu applauded the police's work.

What happened in Standerton?

According to the South African Police Service, the intelligence operation began on 4 April. The police received a complaint about suspicious activity. The police led an investigative team that included the Hawks, Standerton's K9 unit, Standerton Crime Intelligence and private security firms.

They first discovered a clandestine lab on a farm where they arrested four Mozambican nationals who wee illegal immigrants. They also found chemicals in drums, powder chemicals in sacks and machinery. They discovered drugs and machinery worth R20 million. The suspects appeared before the Standerton Magistrates Court on 7 April.

A multidisciplinary effort resulted in drug labs being uncovered. Image: South African Police Service

Another drug lab found

The police received intel about two drug laboratories in the area. They executed search warrants on 8 April and they found machinery and worth millions, and unfinished powder products worth R28 million. They also seized several vehicles, and found over R3,6 million in cash in one of the vehicles. Two South African males were arrested and a third handed himself over. They appeared before the Standerton Court on 10 April.

Illegal immigrants involved in drug trade: Mchunu

Mchunu noted that in the past the police conducted various drug busts and uncovered different laboratories. He noted that the majority of the suspects arrested during the bust were illegal immigrants.

"We need to adopt a consistent focus on illegal immigrants as we work towards securing our orders and protecting our citizens," he said.

Similar drug lab busts

A R100 million lab was uncovered in Pretoria in November 2024, and the police arrested a 36 year-old man in the bust

The police uncovered a R4.5 milion drug lab in Kibler Park in Johannesburg on 20 December and no suspects were arrested

The police also dismantled an illegal alcohol plant in Westonaria, Gauteng on 12 March and arrested nine foreign nationals

South Africans impressed

Netizens commenting on Facebook were pleased.

Shaka Mkhwanazi said:

"Well done, SAPS. Law enforcement's hard work makes a difference in combating organized crime."

Shane Letsoalo said:

"This country is a playground for illegal immigrants and foreigners."

Sindi Ngcotsho said:

"Well done, SAPS. Can you also clamp down on the men in blue in state cars seen collecting shares?"

