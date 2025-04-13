ActionSA has called on the National Prosecuting Authority to pursue the maximum sentence for alleged serial rapist Cascar Nkosi

Nkosi was arrested and appeared in late March 2025 on charges of raping 13 minor children in Mpumalanga

The party's Mpumalanga chairperson Thoko Mashiane spoke to Briefly News about the case

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Thoko Mashiane wants the NPA to slap alleged serial rapist Cascar Nkosi with a hefty sentence. Image: ActionSA

Source: Original

MPUMALANGA — ActionSA's Mpumalanga Chairperson Thoko Mashiane has called for the National Prosecuting Authority to not be lenient on alleged minor serial rapist, Cascar Nkosi.

What did Cascar Nkosi do?

Cascar Nkosi recently appeared before the Emalahleni Magistrates Court on Monday, 7 April 2025, and his case was postponed. He faces 26 charges related to the alleged rape and kidnapping of 13 girls in the Emalahleni area. ActionSA was disturbed that 10 of his 13 victims were between the ages of 7 and 13 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

ActionSA slams government

Mashiane told Briefly News that although the exact dates of his alleged crimes was not clear, available reports indicate that Nkosi had been preying on children in Emalahleni for an extended period before his arrest. She said this points to the failure of the South African Police service in pro-active policing and intelligence gathering.

"SAPS must enhance its investigative capacity and prioritise crimes against women and children to prevent serial offenders from harming more victims," she said.

She said that the protection of women and children is not optional but a constitutional imperative. Mashiane added that the number of women and minors harmed at the hands of predators continues to rise. She called for the justice system to rise to meet the crisis. Mashiane also remarked that the NPA must pursue the maximum punishment allowed by law.

ActionSA wants alleged rapist Cascar Nkosi to be punished. Stock image: krisanapong detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

Poor policing in Emalahleni

Mashiane also slammed policing in Emalahleni. She told Briefly News that the rise in vicious crimes is deeply rooted in a combination of socio-economic decay, ineffective policing and porous borders that allow criminal elements thrive unchecked.

"In Emalahleni, poor policing has significantly eroded public trust. Under-resourced police stations, delayed response times, and a lack of visible policing create an environment where perpetrators act with impunity. ActionSA believes that restoring the integrity of the SAPS through professionalisation, community engagement, and accountability is essential to ensuring justice and safety," she said.

Recently, the case of Cwecwe, a seven-year-old from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape enraged South Africans. She was allegedly raped at the school premises and the principal, Jaco Pieterse, was accused of trying to cover the incident up. However, Pieterse opened up and said that he cooperated with the police after he was made aware of the crime.

The National Commissioner of the Police, Fannie Masemola, led a delegation of senior members to Matatiele to investigate the case. He called on the head of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit to investigate and intervene.

We're nowhere near solving GBV: Gwarube

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said the country was nowhere near solving Gender-Based Violence. She spoke after delivering the Uyinene Mrwetyana Memorial Lecture in the Eastern Cape.

She said the government must take measures to protect children from sexual predators. This includes vetting any staff members tat comes into contact against the National Sex Offenders Registry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News