Fannie Masemola in Eastern Cape, Instructs Head of FCS Unit To Intervene in Bergview College Rape
- Senior members of the South African Police Service descended on the Eastern Cape, following the public outcry caused by the Bergview College rape incident
- A learner from the school was raped allegedly on the school premises and the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, is in the province
- The police are on a fact finding mission, and AfriForum recently denied that the rape happened at the school
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
MATATIELE, EASTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service's top officials visited Matatiele in the Eastern Cape where a seven year-old Bergview College learner was raped allegedly on the school's premises. The visit followed intense backlash from the public over how the police reportedly handled the case.
Why is SAPS involved?
According to Eyewitness News, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is also in the province. He instructed the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit Head to intervene. This was after a public outcry that the police had not been handling the case properly. AfriForum accused the police of abusing the process when they asked for the principal's DNA sample.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit (FCS) and the investigating team are sifting through the docket verification process. This will determine what steps were taken in the case.
They will also ensure that the Eastern Cape SAPS took statements from key witnesses and conducted interviews with persons of interest involved in the case. They will then prepare a report for the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu confirmed that the police are investigating three suspects related to the incident.
What happened at Bergview College?
The little girl's rape case went viral in late March after the victim's mother went on a podcast and talked about the incident. She said that the incident happened on 14 October on the school premises. She said her daughter came back home and complained of a painful behind.
Upon investigation, the parents found that she was severely violated. They notified the police before taking her to the hospital. She also alleged that the school was uncooperative and refused to report the case to the Eastern Cape's Education Department. However, AfriForum's Head of Private Prosecutions Unit, Gerrie Nel, insisted that the rape did not take place on the school's premises.
What you need to know about the Bergview College case
- AfriForum slammed the South African Police Service for asking Pieterse to provide a buccal sample
- Not in My Name condemned the little girl's rape and called on the police to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly
- Steve Letsike, the deputy Minister of women, Children and Persons with Disabilities, blasted AfriForum and accused them of representing a suspect
AfriForum denies that the rape happened at Bergview College
In a related article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum's Gerrie Nel disputed claims that the little girl was raped on the school premises. He wrote a letter to the Matatiele Police Station to object to the claims.
He also provided a timeline of the events and questioned the victim's mother's recollection. He added that Pieterse cooperated with the police, which was contrary to the claims the mother reportedly made.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za