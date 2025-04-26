The South African Police Service arrested a man in Welkom, Free State after he reportedly raped his children

He allegedly raped his 14 and 18 year-old daughters when they were young multiple times and would threaten them

Members of the Public Order Police Unit received information about his whereabouts and arrested him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Two girls were raped by their father for years. Images: MementoJpeg and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

WELKOM, FREE STATE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a 39-year-old man from Welkom in the Free State on 24 April 2025 for allegedly raping his two daughters for nine years.

Man allegedly rapes daughters

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the man allegedly started rapping his children in 2019 when they were 10 and 14 respectively. He would threaten them with a gun before forcing himself on them. One of the victims reported the incidents to their mother, who lived in Winburg. They then opened a case of rape and launched an investigation.

SAPS members arrest him

Members of the Welkom Public Order Policing unit received information about the alleged rapist and the car he was driving when they were off-duty. They placed themselves on duty and traced him to a house in Welkom, where he had parked his car. They apprehended him and arrested him for rape and pointing a firearm. He is expected to appear before the Welkom Magistrates Court on 29 April.

A girl told her mother that she and her sibling were rape victims. Image: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

Similar rape cases

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on the South African Police Service's Facebook post shared their views.

Max Pretorius Well asked:

"What's South African Police Services doing about binary option scammers that keep targeting vulnerable women searching for love and relationships online?"

Nwamgwena Johannah Makhubele said:

"Doesn't need to be called a man. He's a disgusting thing that is not fit to be around the community."

Happiness Mokoena said:

"Well done, men and women in blue."

Wavin Stone said:

"I plead with all those people in Parliament to make a law that all rapists and killers must be given immediate life sentences."

Masombuka Zoe Tuelo said:

"Sometimes I don't blame the community. I know no crime is better, but raping your own child or any other child is painful."

