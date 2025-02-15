Netizens were beyond furious when the video of a man who was apprehended by community members in the Eastern Cape went viral

The man was accused of raping two women whom he allegedly gave lifts to in the dead of night

South Africans called for the man to face the strictest form of legal punishment for his alleged criminal act, and the SAPS told Briefly News that it was not aware of the incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was angry after a man allegedly raped two women he gave lifts to. Images: ZeynepKaya and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — South Africans were livid after a video of a man who was apprehended by members of the public for allegedly raping two women he gave lifts to.

What happened?

MDN News posted a video on its @MDNnewss X account. The video shows the alleged suspect who is cuffed, and one of the alleged victims recounting what happened. She said that the man gave them a lift, and stopped in the middle of nowhere. He then threatened them and reportedly raped them. One of the victims was located a few metres from the car where the other victim was sitting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Click on this X link to view the video.

The South African Police Service's Eastern Cape spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa told Briefly News that they are not aware of the incident.

Similar rape cases

A Malawian national appeared in court in January in Mpumalanga after he was arrested for the alleged gang rape of a teenager

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two nurses in Ga-Chuene in Limpopo

A Kimberley court sentenced a man to 15 years for raping a mentally disabled woman at a hospital

A man allegedly raped two hitchhikers. Image: David Prado

Source: Getty Images

South Africans horrified

Netizens were taken aback by the man's alleged actions.

IG:tumelotiger10 said:

"Be scared to accept lifts from strangers. These men aren't safe. This is SA!"

Vusi said:

"You will find that this isn't the first time he rapes someone."

Bonolo said:

"That time he looks so young."

Senzo Nyembe said:

"Luckily the good Samaritan arrived in time for him to be apprehended."

The Go Getter of note said:

"This deserves jail time."

Man arrested for statutory rape appears in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a 28-year-old man who was accused of raping a 13-year-old has appeared in court. He reportedly impregnated the teenager, who gave birth in Seshego in Polokwane.

During his court appearance, the suspect said he met the victim in a shopping complex in January 2024. He then initiated contact with her for three months before getting physical with her in May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News