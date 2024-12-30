Ditebogo Frans Gololo was arrested on Boxing Day after it was found he impregnated a 13-year-old

The 28-year-old was only found out after the teenager gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day

South Africans are fuming after they saw how unbothered Gololo was while appearing in court

28-year-old Ditebogo Gololo appeared in court, and South Africans are furious at how calm he appeared despite being charged with statuary rape and sexual grooming of a minor. Image: @RSA_CJS/ porcorex

LIMPOPO - Ditebogo Frans Gololo will spend New Year's Day behind bars.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Thursday, 26 December, after a 13-year-old gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day.

Gololo has since appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court, facing charges of statuary rape and sexual grooming of a minor.

Gololo befriended teen in January

According to reports, Gololo met the teenager in January 2024 at a shopping complex.

They began communicating until May when they allegedly started getting physical.

The teen is said to have only told her aunt about the situation when she started experiencing complications.

Tests in November then confirmed that she was eight months pregnant. She then gave birth to a baby boy on 25 December.

Gololo’s case postponed

Following his arrest a day after the birth, the 28-year-old has since appeared in court.

His case has been postponed to 8 January 2025 for bail application and further investigations.

He has been remanded into custody. His arrest drew praise from many South Africans and even Democratic Alliance Federal Chair Helen Zille applauded the Limpopo government for taking action.

South Africans fume as Gololo appears

Gololo’s appearance in court drew further outrage from social media users, as many got to see the man who impregnated a teen for the first time.

@TumeloMuteme said:

“My daughter is 13, and seeing this man makes my blood boil.”

@lulushezi added:

“I can guarantee he does not think he did anything wrong.”

@RNaidoo stated:

“A disgraceful human being😡.”

@Noma_here said:

“Doesn't seem like he realises how much trouble he's in🤔.”

@D_force8 asked:

“So, there's a very strong possibility that he would have gotten away with it if the baby wasn't born on Christmas?”

@konketso1 stated:

“He needs to be harshly sentenced. How can you sleep with a 12-year-old child?”

@youth4climatec3 said:

“Many like him are roaming our streets, unfortunately.”

13-year-old gives birth on Christmas Day

On 26 December, Briefly News reported on a story about a 13-year-old giving birth on Christmas Day.

The youngster was one of numerous teenagers who welcomed newborns into the world on 25 December.

South Africans were in disbelief that children were having children of their own.

