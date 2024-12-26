570 babies were born in South Africa on Christmas Day, with Gauteng recording the most births

Five of the mothers are teenagers, with the youngest being a 13-year-old girl from Limpopo

South Africans are in disbelief that girls so young are already having children of their own

570 babies were born on Christmas Day, but the stat that made news was that a 13-year-old Limpopo girl was the youngest mother. Image: upixa/ Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

570 babies were born on Christmas Day in the country, but the age of some of the mothers has left South Africans concerned.

The National Department of Health confirmed that five of the new mothers are teenagers, the youngest of whom is only 13.

All 570 babies were born between midnight and noon on Christmas Day.

Five teen mothers welcome Christmas bundles.

The Health Department noted that the 13-year-old girl gave birth at the Seshego Hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo.

While she was the youngest, the other teen mothers weren’t much older.

Three of the new mothers were 15-year-olds from KwaZulu-Natal. They have birth at Emmaus, Hlabisa and St Andrews Hospitals.

A 16-year-old then gave birth to a boy at the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West.

Gauteng accounts for most births

Official stats reported that Gauteng accounts for the most babies born on Christmas Day.

The province recorded 184 Christmas babies, with 105 boys and 79 girls.

The Eastern Cape (104) had 57 boys and 47 girls, while Limpopo recorded 84 births, which included 44 boys and 40 girls.

The North West recorded 50 births, while KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 47 Christmas babies.

Mpumalanga witnessed 34 births, while the Northern Cape recorded 30. The Free State recorded 24 births, while the Western Cape welcomed 18 babies.

South Africans concerned by teen mothers

The news of a 13-year-old giving birth has shaken up social media, with many expressing their dismay.

Yingisani Polite said:

“We're really failing as parents. A 13-year-old though🙄.”

William Masuku stated:

13? We are a lost generation. Even our parents support this. So sad.”

Tuba Nyamate added:

“These things happen every day. If she didn’t give birth on Christmas, none of us would have been making a noise.”

Dianna Elizabeth Sponselee Potgieter said:

“At 13, I was still playing with dolls. How shocking. Building a nation with no common sense.”

Kefilwe Atang Lethabo said:

“13 years 😳 I wonder how old the father is🤔.”

Nozuko WaseMakhumeni Qiki added:

“I'm super speechless, shem. Giving birth at 13? 😳 When is Jesus coming mara?”

LP David stated:

“So, at this rate, it means there is a chance she will be a grandmother at 26 and great-granny at 39? Wow.”

Ina Maree Botha added:

“Oh my soul. Kids raising kids. Sad world.”

Linda Serena Peplar-Chambers said:

“Children having children. These children cannot be taught morals and values. Society accepts it. It then becomes the teacher’s problem. Government has nothing to do with legs spreading. But they do pay grants.”

Leon Roos added:

“In 6 years, the mom will be in matric and her child in Grade 1.”

Source: Briefly News