A 12-year-old girl is the country's latest teen mother after giving birth in the Eastern Cape on New Year's Day

MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape, Ntandokazi Capa, said her department would follow up on the matter and take action

South Africans are in disbelief at the girl's age and have called for the immediate arrest of the father

EASTERN CAPE—While South Africans are celebrating the start of 2025, the Department of Health is reeling from a crazy story.

MEC of Health in the Eastern Cape, Ntandokazi Capa, revealed that a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a baby on 1 December 2025.

As of 8 am on New Year’s Day, at least 43 babies were born in the province.

MEC shocked by teen mother

While addressing the media at one of the health facilities in the province, the MEC noted with concern that a teenager had given birth to a baby.

“One thing that is sad for us is the fact that one of our mothers is 12 years old. It is quite shocking and very surprising,” she said.

The MEC added that her department would be following up on the matter and ensure that action was taken, adding that teenage pregnancy was a problem in the province.

“We need to know who the father is. You can’t have a 12-year-old that is a mother. It’s just not acceptable.”

She also called on parents to take better care of their children, saying that the province couldn’t afford to have the problem of teenage pregnancy. The story comes two days after a 28-year-old appeared in court after he was found to have impregnated a teenager.

South Africans want action taken

The news has disturbed many social media users, with people calling for action against the father. Some also urged the Eastern Cape to follow Limpopo's example, where a 28-year-old was arrested on 26 December 2024 for impregnating a 13-year-old girl. The teen gave birth on Christmas Day.

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

A 12-year-old. Arrest the father by the end of this very day.”

@Sirngov1 added:

“We actually need to find the father. Also, the grandparents need to be asked serious questions.”

@mqhawe79 asked:

“I have to ask. So, the kid never went to the clinic for her check-up? Nurses, where are you?”

@mshengulala stated:

“Find the father and arrest him.”

@jiyane_kabelo said:

“Can the father be arrested as well? If in Limpopo they managed to trace the 28-year-old who impregnated the 13-year-old, then surely Eastern Cape can't fail to trace the guy. We are asking for action; the talking is over.”

@king_meeka asked:

“Is the father arrested?”

Teen mothers give birth on Christmas Day

In a related article, Briefly News reported how numerous teenage mothers had given birth on 25 December 2024.

The youngest mother was a 13-year-old who gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Polokwane.

South Africans expressed disbelief that so many of the country's children were having children of their own.

