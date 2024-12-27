A 28-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged and appear in court soon

The man was arrested after a 13-year-old gave birth at the Seshego Hospital in Polokwane on Christmas

South Africans think the parents of the girl should be arrested as well for not doing anything

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has promised that charges won't be dropped after a 28-year-old man was arrested for impregnating a 13-year-old. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Igor Vershinsky

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a 13-year-old gave birth on Christmas Day.

The youngster was among many teen mothers across the country who welcomed a newborn on 25 December.

While many were shocked by the mother's age, officials worked hard to track down the father. South Africa has had a long-standing problem of teenagers giving birth over the years.

Limpopo premier praises hospital and police

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba revealed that a 28-year-old man was in custody and would appear in court soon for the crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He was arrested and will be charged after the Seshego Hospital reported that a 13-year-old had given birth on Christmas Day.

Ramathuba praised the hospital for reporting the matter and the police for tracing the father down so swiftly.

“We welcome the quick response by police after the hospital raised concern about a 13-year-old giving birth."

Premier promises case won’t be withdrawn

Ramathuba also explained that the mother of the 13-year-old was reluctant to tell anyone as she was protecting the perpetrator.

The premier added that they would monitor the case closely to ensure justice was now served.

“We welcome the arrest. We will be following the case very closely to make sure no one goes behind our back and withdraws the charges,” she said.

South Africans disgusted by the news

Social media users expressed disappointment and disgust over the news, with some questioning why the family didn’t speak up.

Sbu Zulu said:

“I wonder how a 28-year-old man approaches a 13-year-old girl for love. This kind of behaviour is really disgusting.”

Mzula Judith Thobejane stated:

“And the parents never reported the case until she gave birth? Such negligence.”

Seani Mutwanamba said:

“The parents of this girl were sitting and doing nothing about this until birth. Wonders shall never end.”

Nicky Goncalves asked:

“Where were the 13-year-old girl’s parents when she was busy getting pregnant?”

Mbali Maseko Zwane stated:

“Her parents must also be arrested because they didn't open the case all along.”

Timo Embongh said:

“Parents need to be arrested as well. More investigations are needed.”

Aniel Poolaraj added:

“Well done. A 13-year-old can’t consent. How sick is this world.”

Nozipho Cele said:

“The birth enraged authorities. But parents said nothing in 9 months. This is telling.”

13-year-old gives birth on Christmas

Briefly News reported that South Africans were in disbelief that children were having children of their own.

Social media users made the comments after it was reported that numerous teenagers gave birth on Christmas.

The youngest was a 13-year-old girl from Polokwane, who gave birth at the Seshego Hospital on 25 December.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News