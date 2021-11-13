Teenage moms aged between 10 and 19 give birth to 10% of babies in South Africa

A shocking statistic has revealed that over 100 000 births recorded in South Africa were born to teenage moms

What was particularly disturbing was that children as young as ten were giving birth

688 births recorded by Home Affairs revealed that the moms were only 10-years-old

JOHANNESBURG - A shocking statistic has revealed that teenagers give birth to 10% of babies in South Africa.

Reports of mothers as young as 10 and as old as 19 are giving birth to approximately 100 000 babies a year.

However, the current figures may not be accurate due to the effect of lockdown on Home Affairs. 9.2% fewer births were registered within the 30 days of giving birth and in correlation, there has been an increase in late registrations.

Melokuhle has been the most popular name given to both boys and girls according to TimesLIVE.

IOL reported that of the 34 587 births registered, the mothers were 17 years and younger. Most shocking of all was that 688 births were registered to girls as young as 10.

