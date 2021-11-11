A newborn baby from Alabama has made history as the world's most premature baby to survive, being just 21 weeks old at birth

A newborn baby from Alabama has broken the world record for being the most premature baby to survive.

World's Most Premature Baby Curtis Zy-Keith Means breaks Guinness World Record. Photo: Guinness World Record.

Source: UGC

Baby Curtis Zy-Keith Means was born in July 2020, weighing 420 grams.

His due date was expected to be on 11 November. Doctors gave him 1% survival odds when he was born and the little champ outdid himself.

"The medical staff told me that they don’t normally keep babies at that age. It was very stressful," the newborn's mother Chelly Butler told Guinness World Records.

Baby responded well to treatment

According to a Guinness World Record website report, Means responded extraordinarily well to treatment and, as the days and weeks went on, he grew stronger and stronger.

The baby was born with a twin sister who was also delivered at 21 weeks one day, named C’Asya Means. However, she was less developed and did not respond to the treatment like her brother did. Tragically, she passed away just a day after birth.

Previous record holder

The previous record holder of the world's most premature baby was held by Richard Scott William, born 131 days earlier than his due date and weighing 337 grams.

Richard was born five months prematurely, so young that he was given zero chances of survival. However, the lucky baby recently celebrated his first birthday surrounded by family members, as reported by CNN.

"I remember picking him up out of his crib and just holding him with tears in my eyes," Kern relived the memorable day Richard was discharged from the hospital.

Richard's delivery was forced after his mother Beth Hutchinson went into a medical emergency that led to premature labour. After staying for six months in the nursery at the Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, the little one was deemed fit enough for discharge.

