Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair because of her phenomenal height brought about by Weavers syndrome

Gelgi's latest record is not the first one for her as she had earlier been confirmed as the world's tallest living teenager in 2014 when she was only 18-years old

The tallest lass told Guinness World Records that people have been kind and supportive of her despite being shocked by her height

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Guinness World Records has confirmed a 24-year-old Turkish woman as the world's tallest living female, Briefly News can authoritatively report.

Rumeysa Gelgi had earlier bagged the title for the tallest teenager in 2014 when she was just 18. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Source: Facebook

World's tallest woman at 24

At only 24, the lady, identified as Rumeysa Gelgi, stands at 215.16 centimetres and this was made public through an official statement by Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records website disclosed that Gelgi is tall because of a condition known as Weaver syndrome.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Gelgi's latest achievement is not the first one as she had earlier been confirmed as the world's tallest living teenager in 2014 when she was only 18 years old.

To achieve her latest record, Guinness World Records re-measured her in 2021 to see if she is still worthy of her previous title. Considering her phenomenal height owing to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair.

The 24-year-old record holder, however, can still walk well using a walker but for only short periods of time.

The Weaver syndrome condition

Not only has Gelgi been praised for her record but also for her efforts in using her platforms to sensitise the world about rare medical conditions such as the Weaver syndrome.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," Gelgi said in a statement.

For those still in darkness, the Weaver syndrome is an extremely rare condition that causes accelerated growth, amongst other abnormalities including skeletal maturation.

Gelgi's abnormal height may be ''alarming'' but she told Guinness World Records that people have been kind and supportive of her. Of importance to note is the fact that the world's tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, who stands at 251 centimetres tall, is also from Turkey, where Gelgi hails from.

Yao Defen

According to Guinness World Records, that both the tallest living male and female record-holders are from the same country is "a rare occurrence."

The last time the coincidence happened was in 2009, when Bao Xishun, standing at 236.1 centimetres, and Yao Defen at 233.3 centimetres from China held the records.

However, Gelgi clearly took over the record from Yao.

Briefly News understands the tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian from Hunan Province, China, who measured 246.3 cm at the time of her death in February 1982.

J’Something Sets Guinness World Record cooking for charity

J’Something has done it again. The self-taught chef and saucy musician set a Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along ever and he did it for the children, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, J’Something made the awesome announcement and he let the world know that he did it for a good cause - the Reach for a Dream foundation.

“WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! We set a new Guiness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along EVER … and all for a good cause @ReachForADream.”

Source: Briefly.co.za