J’Something Sets Guinness World Record Whilst Raising Funds for Charity

- J’Something took on the task of leading a Guinness World Record challenge which involved food, of course

- The challenge was to host the biggest virtual cook along ever, and best believe J’Something and his team made it happen

- Taking to social media to announced that they had smashed the challenge, J’Something made it known that the efforts all went to Reach for a Dream

J’Something has done it again. The self-taught chef and saucy musician set a Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook along ever, and he did it for the children.

Taking to social media, J’Something made the awesome announcement and he let the world know that he did it for a good cause, the Reach for a Dream foundation.

J’Something took on the task of leading a Guinness World Record challenge that raised funds for Reach for a Dream. Image: @jsomethingmusic.

J’Something announces the amazing and inspiring news

“WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! We set a new Guiness World Record for the biggest virtual cook a long EVER … and all for a good cause @ReachForADream.”

J’Something took the role as the face of the Cooking For Dreams cook along, setting a world record whilst raising funds for children with a terminal illness.

Fans congratulate J’Something for doing the good thing

