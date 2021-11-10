A fire has ravaged a house in Pretoria West, leaving five family members dead while two managed to escape

The deceased are a woman, a boy and three men while the survivors are a mother and her son

South Africans are upset by this tragic event and many wonder if loadshedding caused the blaze

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Earlier this morning a fire ravaged a house in Pretoria West. Five members of the family who lived there were killed and two managed to escape while sustaining injuries.

The two survivors were the mother and her son, aged three. They have minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for observation.

A woman of 46, a six-year-old boy and three men aged 18, 22 and 24 died in the blaze. It is not certain at present what caused the fire, The Citizen reports.

A house fire in Pretoria West has claimed the lives of five family members. Image: Twitter/ @CityTshwane.

Source: Getty Images

Details of the fire

Charles Mabaso, a spokesperson for Tshwane emergency services, stated that the firefighters found two bodies first and later discovered the other three.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“The first firefighting unit to arrive on the scene found the house fully engulfed by fire with parts of the roof having collapsed. They were informed by bystanders that about five people were still trapped inside the house," Mabaso said.

According to SABC News, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed in some places. Bystanders alerted emergency services to the people who were trapped inside.

Reactions to Pretoria West fire

@bathoka_more said:

"I'm saddened."

@mbusokumalo asked:

"Very tragic. I wonder if it's not a result of #Loadshedding, in that maybe a heater was switched on last night, and when the Prince of Darkness came, the occupants forgot to switch it off...? Also, how is it that those items outside survived the fire and 5 souls didn't?

@danielmotau144 shared:

"And to think people like Rosemary Ndlovu wanted to take someone's life by setting her sister's house on fire. This is tragic. May their souls RIP and may the survivors find healing."

@Mamihl1 believes:

"Tag @Eskom_SA. I am sure this is a results of loadshedding; probably caused by appliances that were on when loadshedding started (like a heater). A proper impact analysts of this loadshedding must be made so that there can be consequences; unacceptable."

Mom targeted in horrific fire attack tragically passes away in hospital

Previously, Briefly News reported on the Gauteng mother who was horrifically set alight outside a créche in Benoni and sadly passed away.

Her boyfriend allegedly perpetrated the heinous crime against the 27-year-old mother. She had just dropped her four-year-old off at the créche when she was allegedly attacked.

A man, who is thought to be her boyfriend, set the young mother's car on fire and injured her and another woman who was a friend of the young mother, as well as himself in Benoni, Gauteng.

Source: Briefly.co.za