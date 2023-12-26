In Limpopo, 33 mothers, including a 15-year-old girl, gave birth to Christmas babies overnight

Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC, urged law enforcement agencies to step in and safeguard teenage girls

Teenage pregnancy, a critical societal issue, demands attention and concerted efforts for prevention and support

Teenage pregnancies are on the rise, sparking concern. Image: Marc Piscotty

Source: Getty Images

In Limpopo, 33 mothers welcomed Christmas babies overnight, with a 15-year-old girl being the first to deliver at Malamulele Hospital, just five minutes past midnight.

Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC, visited Mankweng Hospital, expressing worry as 10 out of the 33 mothers were teenagers.

Ramathuba urged law enforcement agencies to intervene and protect teenage girls.

"18 out of 33 babies born overnight in the province were boys while 15 were girls."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Last year, 50 babies were born on Christmas day in Limpopo, 15 of which had teen moms."

Many South Africans took to social media to voice their concerns on the matter

Motsamai RD Motsamai stated:

"Falling pregnant is a choice."

Katlego KmsPictures Selemale expresses:

"This is not shocking."

Boitumelo Motaung says:

"This is madness."

Lydia Lydia Mazibukondlovubaloyi noted:

"15 year old having a baby, no congratulations from me."

Adolescent pregnancy poses a crucial societal challenge

Speaking to SABC News, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane highlights the issue of early pregnancies among young women, addressing the concern at Newcastle Hospital.

"Christmas Day saw the birth of 73 babies, comprising 40 boys and 33 girls."

Simelane emphasises that teenage pregnancy is a significant societal concern.

What today’s statistics are telling us is that girls are having sex at an early or very young age. It’s a serious cause for worry in our communities. We want to emphasise that this is not acceptable.”

Teen Pregnancy Crisis: NGO Calls it a Pandemic with 26k Cases in KZN

Previously, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane urges increased parental involvement, citing current statistics as disgraceful.

The Teddy Bear Clinic, an NGO, advocates for the declaration of teenage pregnancy as a pandemic in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News