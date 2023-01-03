High Teenage Pregnancy Rate Leaves KwaZulu-Natal Government Concerned

The surprising number of teenage pregnancies in KwaZulu-Natal has left many concerned about the country’s youth

Provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited several hospitals and expressed concern

Childline KwaZulu-Natal believes that the “blesser phenomenon” also needs to be challenged to prevent teen pregnancy

DURBAN - The high number of teenage pregnancies has raised alarm bells for the KwaZulu-Natal local government.

The number of teenage pregnancies recorded has concerned the KZN government. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited several hospitals to meet the mothers who gave birth on Christmas and New Year’s Day. At least 341 babies were born on Sunday, 1 January, with the youngest mother in the province being 15 years old.

Simelane said a blind eye could not be turned on teenage pregnancy. According to the Daily Sun, the MEC encouraged parents to speak to their children about the consequences of teenage pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Childline KwaZulu-Natal believes more needs to be done to tackle the problem. The organisation’s acting director Adeshini Naicker told IOL that the rate of teen pregnancies is shocking.

She said it was sad to see so many young girls at hospitals give birth on New Year’s Day. Naicker also said that some of the young mothers were victims of sexual abuse.

The acting director also slammed the “blesser phenomenon” that contributes to the high number of teenage pregnancies. She said parents, teachers, peers and others in positions of authority need to instil a strong ethical compass in the youth.

