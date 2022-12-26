More than 500 bouncing babies were born between midnight and midday on Christmas across the country

The Department of Health congratulated the parents and healthcare professionals for delivering the little ones

Public hospitals across Gauteng delivered about 223 babies while KwaZulu-Natal welcomed 47 babies

PRETORIA - The Department of Health welcomed over 500 babies born between midnight and midday on Christmas Day across the country.

Majority of the babies were delivered in Gauteng, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga recorded some of the first childbirths. Healthy babies were also born exactly at midnight in the Voortrekker Hospital in Mokopane and Themba Hospital in Kabokweni.

The Department of Health congratulated the parents and healthcare professionals for delivering the little ones. MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo–Ralehoko celebrated the Christmas time cheer.

She also encouraged mothers to opt to breastfeed their babies as it offers many health benefits, The Citizen reported.

The Department wished the mothers and babies a long and healthy life. It also encouraged mothers to ensure their babies are up to date with their immunisations. Public hospitals across Gauteng delivered about 223 babies.

According to TimesLIVE, KwaZulu-Natal welcomed 47 babies. A newborn girl weighing 2.9 kg was born at the stroke of midnight.

