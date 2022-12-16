Miracle Moore, a brave girl from Jennings, Missouri, has helped her mother give birth to a healthy baby

The 10-year-old girl took action when her mom went into labour at their residence, where her mom delivered her sister

In an interview, Viola Fair, Miracle's 30-year-old mother, described giving birth at home as a ''miracle''

A 10-year-old girl named Miracle Moore took action when her mom went into labour at home as she helped her pregnant parent deliver her baby sister.

The child's bravery helped save her mother's life during the critical period of childbirth. The Jennings native in Missouri has been praised for helping her mother give birth at home.

Miracle's mom went into labour three weeks before her actual due date

Black News reports that Viola Fair, Miracle's 30-year-old mother, went into labour at home on October 22, apparently three weeks before her actual due date.

Miracle Moore calls for help

Fair was in pain and there wasn’t enough time to take her to the hospital, so she asked her daughter to call 911.

''Hi, I think my mom is in labour,'' Miracle started saying to dispatcher Scott Stranghoener, according to Today.

While the paramedics were still on the way, Miracle followed all the instructions from the dispatcher and relayed them to her mother during the call which lasted nearly 11 minutes.

Miracle helped her mom deliver safely at home as they welcomed her sister before the paramedics came.

Miracle Moore's mom speaks about the experience

Her mother said she was so proud of Miracle for helping her bring another child into their lives. ''It was a miracle ...''

Shortly after, paramedics arrived and brought Viola and Jayla to a hospital. Both the mother and baby were healthy.

