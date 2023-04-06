A video of a young lady flaunting her braided hairstyle has gone viral online due to the nature of her style

The braided hairstyle, which started from her forehead and curved all the way backwards, got many people talking

In a similar story, a video of a lady sporting a blonde braided wig left the internet cracking up

A lady got internet famous after a video of her rocking a rather interesting hairstyle surfaced online.

Photos of the lady with the braided hairstyle.

Source: UGC

In the video, the hairstyle, which featured intricate braids and unique styling that starts from her forehead, garnered mixed reactions from viewers.

While some have found the wig amusing and creative, others have criticized it for being unattractive. Join us as we delve into the video and explore the various opinions it has generated.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of lady with braided hairstyle

The fact that the chunky braided hairstyle starts from her forehead got a lot of people buzzing with mixed reactions.

Check out some comments below:

latrenae.rich:

"It’s giving runway aesthetic."

mccoza_missk:

"That looks scary."

cartwheelsanddonuts:

"This would look so cool as a sci fi black character hair style or something like that. I think it’s really interesting!"

theiannasea:

"Her hair is giving stranger things vines."

yes_it_me2021:

"Her face is beautiful but this style looks possessed."

cloud9crown:

"I don’t see anything wrong, it’s very creative. Like someone else said, if Rihanna had it, people would love it."

mzbeaute64:

"Yall kno this style is not it stop playing!! Try again."

blackdwarf01:

"Like she got one of those Predator aliens on the back of her head."

blesseddaughterofgod:

"This is very creative."

stopplaynwitmehoe:

"Not attractive at all."

nuggetwuda:

"It looks good on her ngl."

