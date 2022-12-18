Pearl Thusi dropped bombshells during a recent interview with popular rapper-cum podcaster L-Tido

The actress got candid about a lot of pressing issues, from her relationship with DJ Zinhle, her feud with Nota Baloyi and some personal matters

She revealed that both her parents contracted HIV/AIDS and is only opening up on the matter because she wants to raise awareness around the matter

Pearl Thusi may be taking a break from posting on social media, but she is dropping bombshells in interviews.

Pearl Thusi recently opened up on her late parents' HIV statuses. Image: @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

The talented actress recently opened up about personal issues during a candid interview with rapper L-Tido. Thusi spoke about her love life, controversial friendship with DJ Zinhle, beef with Nota Baloyi and alleged relationship with Anatii.

According to ZAlebs, Pearl Thusi also touched on the issue of the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. The actress revealed that her parents contracted the deadly disease. Although she did not confirm whether her parents died of the illness, she said she was opening up about it to raise awareness.

The Queen Sono actress revealed that her mother died from gallstones which might have gotten worse due to HIV. She said:

“It wasn’t until much later that I found out that my mom had contracted, uhm… igh… Something from my father.”

Pearl Thusi's father died in 2020 but the star did not mention whether or not he died from HIV.

