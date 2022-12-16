A young woman is over the moon about becoming a barrister after she dreamt of undertaking the field since her childhood

The lovely lady shared a cute childhood picture of herself dressed up as a barrister alongside a snap of herself after she made her dream a reality

Her heartwarming pictures melted many hearts, with peeps expressing how impressed they were by her perseverance

One tenacious legal eagle has impressed social media users by posting a picture of herself as a barrister and solicitor after a seven-year journey.

Fehintoluwa Ajayi is thrilled to be a barrister. Image: Fehintoluwa Ajayi/LinkedIn.

The young lady also shared a snap of herself as a child dressed as a barrister since she wanted to take on the field since she was a little girl.

Fehintoluwa Ajayi studied for her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Lagos and bagged her Barrister at Law qualification from the Nigerian Law School.

In a post on LinkedIn, the victorious woman shared how proud she felt to have had her dream realised:

“I just got called to the largest bar in Africa! Finally here and I absolutely love it. The picture on the right says a lot.

“Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to be a lawyer and God did it! I am immensely grateful to everyone who has contributed to this journey so far.

“A journey of seven years that I do not take for granted. This is a product of hard work, consistency, and God’s grace!”

Social media users were impressed with the barrister:

Sharon Todd said:

“Inspiring, congratulations.”

Chinaza Anyalebechi added:

“Congratulations, dear.”

ABAHO JACKIE wrote:

"Congratulations. It takes passion to hang on for seven years. I am following in your footsteps. I am sending you love and hugs from Uganda."

