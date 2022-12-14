Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, posted some childhood snaps on social media and reflected on her hair and the phases she went through with it

The young beaut noted that as a young girl, she would bond with her mother as she patiently braided her hair

Ndavi shared a pic of herself as a little girl and one as a teen as she explained her journey and the importance of caring for one’s natural crown

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ndavi Nokeri has melted hearts after posting childhood pictures of herself looking super adorable as she reflected on her hair journey.

Ndavi Nokeri looks amazing in any hairstyle. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, Miss SA 2022 explained that she went through different phases with her hair.

The 23-year-old further noted that she and her mom used to bond as the beauty queen’s parent lovingly braided her natural crown.

Ndavi posted snaps of herself as a kid and teen, with her hairstyles evolving at different stages of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Limpopo-born babe's post read:

“My hair journey has been one for the books. I would bond with my mom as she neatly plaited my hair for pre-school.

“In my teenage years, it was all about sports, and what better way to look like a professional athlete other than with cornrows? Now, these locks are the crown on my head.

“I love that I’m able to change my hairstyle so often, but it all starts with keeping my hair healthy and well-cared for.”

Here is her post:

Social media users complimented Ndavi’s beauty and loved her cute pics from when she was young:

Sungukhosa said

“Provincial netball? What can't you do?”

nicky_mnisi added:

“First frame for me.”

andrea_deprost gushed:

“I can't believe that little girl is going to be crowned Miss Universe in a month.”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making Mzansi proud and posted a glam pic showing off a pretty smile

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about Miss SA, Ndavi, Nokeri, who recently posted a pic and vowed to continue representing the Ubuntu of Mzansi.

The beauty queen has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant in August, with the 23-year-old making big moves already.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News