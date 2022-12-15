Exciting news for Dr. Rebecca Malope's fans as the legendary gospel singer made it clear that she won't be leaving the music industry anytime soon

The singer is reportedly working on her brand new project that is set to be released next year, 2023

The 'Nkarabe' hitmaker is also gearing up for her highly anticipated performance that will take place on Christmas day in Sun City

Dr. Rebecca Malope has been in the music industry for more than 30 years and has released about 36 albums. Under her belt is the 2017 South African Music Award for Lifetime Achievement and the South African Music Award for Best Traditional Faith Music Album (2022) just to mention a few.

The gospel star opened up to Daily Sun about her future plans in the entertainment industry. She told the publication that she is not planning to retire soon.

The singer did not give too many details about her new project, however, she told the publication about her journey so far. She said she never imagined that one day she would have a 'Dr' title because her focus was only to serve God and touch lives.

"What is very difficult in life is to retire from the word of God. To me it's not possible," she told the publication.

Dr Rebecca Malope celebrates daughter’s marriage, snaps from umembeso festivities

In another story, Briefly News reported that Dr. Rebecca Malope had one of the proudest mom moments at her daughter's umembeso ceremony

Last year November the singer's daughter Nolu had her traditional wedding celebration. The proud mom and gospel icon took to her social media platforms and shared a couple of photos from the festivities, giving Mzansi a sneak peek.

The photos were captioned with a heartwarming message that had fans admiring and sending their congratulatory messages in the comments section. The singer and her family celebrated the big and beautiful milestone and shared it with the rest of the country online. "I’m the happiest mother right now! Congratulations to my daughter @nolumalope who is now Mrs. Makgotso Mariha. May God bless your union, my children. I love you both. Halala !!!" she wrote.

