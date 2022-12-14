Thapelo Molomo is reportedly back at work after his victory at the Idols SA competition this year, 2022

The Idols SA season 18 winner is not only a talented musician, but he also doubles as a warrant officer in the North West province

The singer attracted a lot of followers on social media after winning the competition and he recently has over 40 thousand followers on Instagram only

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo goes back to work. Image: @thapelomolomo

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Molomo opened up to TshisaLIVE about his first day at work since winning the Idols SA season 18.

The music star told the publication that he had a great day at work and his colleagues were excited to have him back He also shared that everyone was curious about how he is coping since his shot to fame.

Thapelo also shared that he will not be leaving the South African Police Service (SAPS) anytime soon as he will manage to make time for music and his job.

“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. They are very supportive of my music career. They indicated they will continue to support me provided I continue to do my work as expected. During the week most of the time, I will be at work and do music after hours."

The Idols SA winner also shared his first day at work moment on Instagram by posting a few snaps with a caption:

"Back at work with Man and woman in blue‍♀️‍♀️"

Ami Faku Went From Being Rejected on ‘Idols SA’ to a Megastar Who Often Works With Grammy Winner Black Coffee

In another article, Briefly News reported that singer Ami Faku succeeded against all odds.

South African musician Ami Faku has continued to soar in her career since her debut album Imali, which was released back in 2019. Ami attended numerous auditions when she was still trying to pave her way into stardom.

Her dreams nearly crashed when she was rejected at the Idols SA competitions. However, the singer never gave up on her dreams and kept moving until she was able to secure a recording contract, and has not looked back ever since. Ami's determination to achieve her dreams has scored her a Briefly News nomination for the publications' special project Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022.

